Funko’s Pop! Yourself Celebrates Halloween with Creepy Costumes and Accessories

Funko, the pop culture lifestyle brand behind Funko Pop! figures, has announced that the Pop! Yourself line will include creepy costumes and accessories just in time for the Halloween season. Additionally, babies are joining the line with their own accessories.

Courtesy of Funko

Funko is celebrating Halloween with its annual Funkoween event, and the Pop! Yourself line will have your choice of skeleton and mummy costumes. Accessories for Halloween include pumpkins, a witch’s broom, a skull, etc. The Halloween goodies are only available for a limited time while supplies last.

Courtesy of Funko

The Pop! Yourself line is all about capturing you as a person, and that can mean celebrating important events in your life. There are many parents who love sharing photos of their babies, and with the introduction of babies, they can now customize and create their Funko Pop! babies. The babies will have their own boxes with existing or new accessories such as a baby’s bottle, teddy bear and doll. This is perfect for those welcoming a new baby into their lives, and if you’re thinking about what to get for a baby shower or event, this is definitely one to surprise them.

You can start customizing your very own Funko Pop! Yourself figure at https://funko.com/pop-yourself.html.

