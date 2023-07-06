Here’s What Mattel Has in Store for San Diego Comic-Con 2023

San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, and attendees can expect a lot of fun activities from checking out new comic books to seeing sneak peeks for upcoming movies and shows. Toys are another exciting thing at the convention, and Mattel is returning when the convention hits July 19 to 23. The toy company will have a big presence with panels, special guest appearances, product showcases and more at Booths #3029 and #2945. Activities for popular properties include Masters of the Universe, Jurassic Park, Monster High, WWE, Hot Wheels and more.

Mattel Creations will be kicking things off on July 10 with special edition drops as part of the “12 Days of Fandom” event where fans can check out the latest collectibles from the company’s different properties. Those with SDCC badges can apply for access to the official Comic-Con 2023 Exclusives Portal for a chance to get products at the show from now until July 16.

Check out the many Mattel SDCC Fan Experiences below:

WWE Superstar Meet & Greet

Thursday, July 20 / 1:15 – 2:15 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

Visit the Mattel booth for a meet and greet with the Superstars of WWE!

Hot Wheels Design and Packaging Autograph Signing

Friday, July 21 / 12:30 – 1:30 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

Meet the designers of a new Hot Wheels line for a signing and giveaway. Participants include Chris Colangelo, Kevin Cao, Mike Vasquez, Vic Blankenbaker, and Rich Orlina.

Monster High Design and Packaging Signing

Friday, July 21 / 2:00 – 3:00 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

To celebrate 13 years of Monster High, come meet Monster High designers as they sign exclusive SDCC Monster High posters!

Little People Collector Avatar: The Last Airbender Poster Giveaway

Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 / 3:30 – 4:00 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

Little People Collector will be handing out exclusive posters based on the show. During this time, a few lucky fans will receive a poster signed by the creators of the show.

UNO Ultimate Foil Card Giveaway

Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22 / 4:30 – 5:00 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

To celebrate the Man of Steel’s 85th anniversary, UNO will giveaway a special-edition UNO Ultimate Superman Foil card at the booth.

Mattel Panels

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Thursday, July 20 / 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM PT (Room: 6A)

The Mattel WWE Elite Squad defends their title as the Action Figure champions of San Diego Comic-Con with all-new WWE action figure reveals and WWE Superstar guests. Join hosts Sam Roberts and Johnny Gargano for a star-studded panel featuring the Mattel Design team and Superstars from WWE!

An Inside Look at Mattel’s Jurassic World Toy Design

Friday, July 21 / 11:00 AM – 12 PM PT (Mattel Booth #3029)

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, go off script with the Mattel Jurassic World Design Team and zoom in on toy creation. Hear from dinosaur toy designers Greg Murphy, Chandra Hicks, Carlos Rosales, and Chloe Mun, and get ready for an action-packed conversation featuring product reveals, ferociously fun trivia, and more!

Masters of the Universe (MOTU) Design Panel