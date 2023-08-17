First Look at Netflix’s Reptile Starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake

Today, Netflix has released first-look images from its upcoming film, Reptile, starring Benicio Del Toro (The Usual Suspects, Snatch) and Justin Timberlake (The Social Network, Trolls). It will premiere on the streaming platform on October 6, 2023.

Reptile. Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols in Reptile. Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023

Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Ato Essandoh as Dan Cleary in Reptile. Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023

“I think the movie will be exciting to people who like to watch something where you don’t know where it’s leading you, where a film is going to have twists and turns and deceive you,” said Reptile director Grant Singer in a statement. “And people who like things that are intense and visceral and suspenseful, I think they’ll find something exciting in this.”

Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile. Cr. Daniel McFadden/Netflix ©2023

About Reptile

Logline: Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

The film is directed and co-written by Grant Singer with Benjamin Brewer and Benicio Del Toro joining as writers. It’s based on the story by Grant Singer & Benjamin Brewer. Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill are producers with Benicio Del Toro, Rick Yorn and Rachel Smith serving as executive producers.



Joining Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake are Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman and Matilda Lutz.

Featured Reptile image. Justin Timberlake as Will Grady. Courtesy of Netflix ©2023