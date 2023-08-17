Inland Empire’s Castle Dark to Celebrate 15 Years of Scaring Guests

Considered the #1 Halloween event in the Inland Empire, Castle Dark will celebrate 15 years of scaring guests this year at Castle Park. This year, it will be unleashing five new haunted experiences from mazes such as Cinema of Fear and Night Shift to interactive shows such as Shipwreck Cove and Slider Alley.

Check out the description for each of the attractions below:

Haunted Highway

Haunted Highway is Castle Dar’s first-ever Halloween ride makeover. Take a trip on its iconic Antique Cars turned Haunted Highway for the Halloween season! Enjoy the thrill of a lifetime driving through a pumpkin patch cemetery. This Halloween take the scenic route…if you dare.

The Cinema of Fear

Bold enough to enter an abandoned theater with terrifying films and actors who escaped them? Step into the all-new Cinema of Fear experience to see if you have what it takes.

Night Shift

An interactive experience where YOU are the main character. Transform into the new security guard and investigate their warehouse. Why have the toys been acting up? What has invaded the facility? Who is responsible for the mayhem? Only you can find out on your Nightshift.

Shipwreck Cove

Set sail into Shipwreck Cove, home to Captain Eris and her cursed crew. Will you survive the shrieks of deadly pirates, sirens, and mysterious creatures that live in the depths of the sea?

Slider Alley

Giddy-up into Slider Alley, located in Saw Mill Country. Cowboys galore revive from the dead to slide in for a slash at Castle Dark.

Guests will also get to try Halloween treats such as seasonal funnel cakes, vampire bites and fruit juice in a blood bag.

The Halloween attraction begins on September 22 and ends on October 29, 2023. Castle Dark pre-sale tickets are now available for a discount of 35% at https://www.castlepark.com/buy/open-day/select-visitors.

Photo courtesy of Castle Dark