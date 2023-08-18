We’re Giving Away Tickets to ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ in Concert, Plus a Look at Upcoming Hollywood Bowl Shows

The Force is strong with the LA Phil.

The Hollywood Bowl has been home to plenty of exciting shows this year including The Game Awards 10-Year Concert with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. I had the chance to attend that concert, and it was an epic night that concluded with Jack Black dressed in his Bowser suit and performing “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Other previous shows included Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert, John Williams with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Walt Disney Studios: The Concert, and more.

The LA Phil has a jampacked schedule for the rest of 2023 including Joe Hisaishi (Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle) and La mer on August 24, Beethoven at the Bowl on August 29, and more.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you are in for a treat because Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert will be at the Hollywood Bowl on September 1st and 2nd. The Los Angeles Philharmonic will be performing with David Newman as the conductor.

To celebrate the upcoming concert, Nerd Reactor has teamed up with LA Phil for a tickets giveaway to the concert on September 1, 2023.

In the climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker joins R2-D2, C-3PO, and Princess Leia to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt and launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet.

