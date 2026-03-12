Explore Pandora Deeper With the Avatar: Fire and Ash Books From DK

Avatar: Fire and Ash was another box office hit for director James Cameron, grossing over $1.4 billion. The film has captured audiences thanks to the 3D technology and the beautiful world of Pandora. For those who want to dive deeper into the Na’vi homeworld, DK Publishing has released two new books, one focused on the three Avatar films, and the other on the visuals of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Making of Avatar (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash)

The Making of Avatar (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: Fire and Ash) is a 256-page hardcover book that covers the three films. It’s a visual-heavy book that gives fans a good look at how the team brought the film to life.

There are concept art, behind-the-scenes photos, and more throughout the book. Readers will get to learn how James Camerson works on the story. There are sections on the Mangkwan clan, and another section helping to illustrate the inner workings of motion capture.

It retails for $50 and was released on December 19, 2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash The Visual Dictionary

This hardcover book (MSRP: $30) contains 128 pages, with Varang, the new antagonist portrayed by Oona Chaplin, front and center. It covers Pandora, the different clans, the Sully Family, wildlife, enemies, vehicles, and more. There is a bevy of images associated with the subjects on the pages, including characters, weapons, outfits, tools, etc. Fans will get to learn the details of clans and more in the world of Pandora. Cosplayers may get a kick out of looking at the different characters from the film.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – The Visual Dictionary was released on December 19, 2025.

About Avatar: Fire and Ash

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which is directed by James Cameron and features a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, is produced by James Cameron, p.g.a., and Jon Landau, p.g.a., with Richard Baneham, Rae Sanchini, and David Valdes serving as executive producers.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., and Kate Winslet.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in theaters on December 19, 2025.