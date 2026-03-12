A Night of Kiki’s Delivery Service Magic in 4K IMAX

The timeless and beloved classic Kiki’s Delivery Service is being released in a newly remastered 4K version, exclusively in IMAX theatres, beginning March 13, 2026, for one week only. It’s the first time this 37-year-old movie will play on IMAX screens, and GKIDS, the North American distributor for Studio Ghibli films, made sure the occasion felt magical. We recently attended a press screening at IMAX HQ in Los Angeles!

The Event Experience

There were impressive displays of official merchandise from Bandai Namco and BoxLunch, featuring a giant Jiji cat alongside other Studio Ghibli properties, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and more.

A postcard writing table invited us to write personal messages to a loved one. The cards featured original concept art by Yoshifumi Kondo (animation director and character designer of Kiki’s Delivery Service), printed for one of two IMAX posters created for the 4K release. Kondo also directed Whisper of the Heart, another Ghibli classic that will receive its own 4K IMAX remaster in theaters.

Before seating, we picked up our movie snacks from the complimentary concession stand, which included not only popcorn but also bread from one of my favorite bakeries, Okayama Kobo! Eating bread while watching a movie where a witch-in-training lives above a bakery? Perfect.

The Magic of 4K Remastering

I haven’t seen the film in over 5 years, so watching a remastered Kiki’s Delivery Service in 4K on the IMAX screen was pure joy. The hand-drawn details of this older film, now magnified and sharpened, truly showed the care for animation that Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli painstakingly put into their work. The bustling city crowds felt alive, like each background figure had a story of their own rather than just being “extras.” The architectural details and the lush greenery also added to the feeling like I was watching it for the first time all over again.

My heart was smiling the entire time, and seeing the hand-drawn animation at this scale, every brushstroke and painted background, is a great reminder that real human hands created this film. The 4K remaster lets longtime fans rediscover details they may have missed and lets new viewers appreciate the beloved film that still resonates with audiences today.

Coming-of-Age, Loneliness, and Self-Care Themes

Even though Kiki’s Delivery Service was released in 1989, its themes still resonate with viewers, especially with adults. Kiki is a witch-in-training who has to live on her own for a year, all while dealing with the struggles of fitting in to a new town, managing the little money that she has, finding a way to support herself, and going through a form of depression due to burnout.

Doesn’t it sound familiar in today’s environment? People who have ever felt like they’re “losing their spark” will find comfort in this movie and be encouraged to take a break and reset.

From Elusive to Main Stream

There was a time when watching a Studio Ghibli film meant importing DVDs or hoping a friend had a copy, even if it didn’t have English subtitles. For many Western fans, seeing an IMAX screening of an animated film from 1989 would have seemed impossible a couple of decades ago. Now, thanks to the success of Princess Mononoke’s 4K IMAX remaster last year, fans can continue to experience Studio Ghibli stories together and on the biggest screen possible.

Watch Kiki’s Delivery Service in 4K IMAX nationwide on Friday, March 13, 2026, for one week only. The next two Studio Ghibli 4K IMAX remasters will be one-day-only releases of Whisper of the Heart on April 21, 2026, and The Secret World of Arrietty on May 19, 2026.