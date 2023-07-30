Insomniac announces huge lineup for Escape Halloween 2023

Escape Halloween has become a must-attend festival for anyone wanting to rave and party hard in Southern California on Halloween weekend over the past decade. Insomniac is in the midst of its 30 Year celebration. It has upped the quality of production and artist bookings for their festivals. It’s time for Escape Halloween to be at the forefront with their recently revealed lineup. Judging by this year’s lineup, it’s shaping up to be the biggest yet.

First of all, big-name headliners such as Above & Beyond, AFROJACK, Armin van Buuren, DJ Snake, Kaskade, Rezz, and ZEDD are performing at this year’s festival. Even Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia are also performing at this year’s festival.

Bass addicts must check out ARMNHMR, ATLiens, Slander, SVDDEN DEATH, and Zomboy’s sets. At the same time, drum and bass heads will salivate at the announcement of Calyx, Culture Shock, Nia Archives, and Wilkinson performing. Then again, it might be Black Sun Empire’s back-to-back with The Upbeats celebrating 20 years of Black Out and Ed Rush and Optical’s set honoring the 25th Anniversary of Virus that are shaping up to be can’t-miss sets for DnB enthusiasts.

Techno lovers will get their fix at the Factory93 stage with sets from Charles D, Chelina Manuhutu, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, and Reinier Zonneveld. Hardstyle lovers unite for Darren Styles, LNY TNZ, and Lady Faith’s performances. Plus, you’ll find some notable hardstyle sets, including back-to-backs with LLLLNNNN and Water Spirit and DJ Isaac and SAYMYNAME, and unique ones like Code Black: Blackout and Ben Nicky’s Xtreme.

Tickets for Escape Halloween will go on sale on August 3rd at 12 PM PST. You can buy your tickets through Front Gate Tickets. Also, go to Escape’s website for more information about Escape Halloween.