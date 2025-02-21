Eric McCormack on Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: ‘This Is a Very Carefully Plotted Show’

Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, Travelers) stars in the MGM+ series, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, which premieres on March 2nd on the streaming service. It follows a small group of people who have survived a plane crash in the middle of a Mexican jungle. One by one, members of the group start to die, and the remaining survivors must figure out the killer before they all die.

“This is written by Anthony Horowitz, which over here a lot of people might not know that name, but in the UK, he’s written over 50 mystery novels,” McCormack tells Nerd Reactor. “He knows what he’s doing. He knows what his characters are doing. I always loved the story about it when he went in to pitch this idea, and it was only half-baked. He didn’t quite have it yet and he hated whatever the title was.

“And as he sat down, they said, ‘So what’s this show called, Anthony?’ And out of the blue, he said [emulates his English accent], ‘Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.’ And they said, ‘We love it.’ So that’s it. So it stuck, which I love. I wouldn’t say this is a kind of show where there’s a lot of improv. This is a very carefully plotted show.”

About Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

Synopsis: A plane carrying a small group of passengers, crew and pilot, crashes in the Mexican jungle. All the bodies are recovered and placed in a morgue, but it turns out that only one of them died in the crash. The other passengers were murdered afterwards, each one in a unique way. But by whom? And why? As the story unfolds in flashback, we meet the survivors as they fight against the heat, a shortage of supplies, the many dangers of the jungle – and each other. The setting becomes increasingly tense and claustrophobic as, one by one, they are dispatched with a series of shocks that bring us ever closer to the truth and – at the very end – a jaw-dropping reveal.

Joining Eric McCormack are David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery) as Zack, Lydia Wilson (The Swarm) as Sonja, Peter Gadiot (One Piece, Yellowjackets) as Carlos, Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) as Lisa, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Tourist) as Travis, Adam Long (Happy Valley) as Dan, and Jan Le (The Capture) as Amy.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue is an original mystery series written, created and executive produced by Anthony Horowitz CBE (Alex Rider, Magpie Murders), and produced by Eleventh Hour Films, a Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”)-backed company. SPT will distribute the series worldwide.

The series premieres on MGM+ on March 2, 2025.