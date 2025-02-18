Inside the F1 Movie: Next-Level Filmmaking & Real Racing Action

The 75th season of F1 is upon us. Formula 1 threw a celebratory and introductory event for each team’s new livery and driver lineup to celebrate this momentous season. In addition, the event also gave us a new behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming F1 movie. The sneak peek provided insight into innovative filmmaking techniques and unprecedented access, offering audiences an authentic racing experience at its highest level.

Pushing the Boundaries of Filmmaking Technology

The film takes inspiration from the groundbreaking technology used in Top Gun: Maverick and pushes it even further with F1. To achieve the most authentic in-cockpit experience, the director Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) and his team mounted seven cameras around the car’s cockpit, allowing fans to witness the intensity of racing from the driver’s perspective like never before. At the same time, it will enable audiences to experience every twist, acceleration, and moment of high-speed action from an immersive, first-person perspective.

Unprecedented Access to Formula 1

Another authentic aspect of F1 is that the filmmakers have been filming during race week at several tracks during the F1 calendar. These tracks include some of the most historic and beloved circuits in Formula 1, such as Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, and Silverstone.

In addition to the high-tech filming techniques and iconic tracks, the movie boasts an impressive lineup of real-life F1 drivers. Fans can expect to see familiar faces from the grid, including seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton (a producer on the film), Charles LeClerc, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, and more.

Watch the behind-the-scenes sneak peek here:

With this level of innovation, access, and star power, it promises to be a must-see event for fans of Formula 1. It’s a film that looks to bring the heart-pounding world of Formula 1 to life like never before. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the film’s release!

F1 hits theaters on June 27th.