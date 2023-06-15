Elemental Review – Polar Opposites

Pixar Animation has always been an animation studio that has prided itself on excellence. For over a decade, it has released fantastic film after fantastic film, to the point of building a level of unrealistic expectations. After a while, Pixar began to release several duds, and critics and pundits called on the studio’s fall, similar to the fall of the Roman empire. Of course, it’s a drastic overreaction, but the recent run of Pixar hasn’t been on the same level as their golden days. Unfortunately, it continues with their latest release, Elemental.

While Elemental is a solid film, it doesn’t reach the kind of heartwarming level of excellence that you’re used to from them. Elemental uses the romantic comedy angle to discuss bigotry, immigration, and living up to parental expectations. Sadly, these subjects are not as deep or thoughtful as some Pixar classics. Not to mention, the film falls shockingly flat.

Romance is at the storyline’s core, yet the two are not particularly exciting together. Like some of the best romantic comedies, the storyline concentrates on the relationship between the lead characters and their developing romantic tension. Ember and Wade are opposites, not because physics says so. Ember is a tenacious and independent young woman, while Wade is a naive and sweet young man that isn’t afraid to cry. Yet, the movie doesn’t give Ember and Wade anything particularly compelling to do as it goes through the stereotypical rom-com tropes. The theme of love overcoming all obstacles (even physics) is lost due to the flat and stale nature of the film.

Elemental is a mid-level Pixar film where the weak and inconsistent storyline doesn’t match the spectacular visual flairs of the film.

Unfortunately, the film is full of additional subplots that are simply underdeveloped plot devices that are disposed of once it fulfills their purpose. In fact, a lot of the film seems underdeveloped and afraid to tackle the challenging subject matter that the movie presents. We’ve seen Pixar unafraid of tackling complex topics like mental health (Inside Out), death (Coco, Onward, and Up), and even abandonment (Toy Story franchise). Yet, Elemental‘s approach to the subject of thought feels incomplete despite several build-up moments. What could’ve been a top-tier Pixar film feels mid-tier instead.

Nevertheless, 2023 has given us two of the most beautiful animated films ever on celluloid: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental. Every frame is gorgeous, and the vivid world of Element City is ripe with stunning details. There’s also an artistic merit to the look and feel of the four-element inhabitants of the city.

Overall, Elemental is a mid-level Pixar film where the weak and inconsistent storyline doesn’t match the spectacular visual flairs of the film. Nevertheless, there is an undeniable sweetness to the film that pushes the film to be a crowd-pleaser that should entertain the whole family.

Rating: 3/5 atoms

Elemental hits theaters on June 16th.