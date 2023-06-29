Dune: Part Two’s New Trailer Has Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken

It’s been a couple of years, but movie audiences will finally get to see the second part of Dune when it hits theaters this year. The book by Frank Herbert has been adapted into live-action before, but director Denis Villeneuve makes the world of Arrakis larger than life. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the second trailer for Dune: Part Two, and it has the return of Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and more. Joining them are Austin Butler (Elvis), Florence Pugh (Black Widow) and Christopher Walken (Batman Returns).

In the trailer, we get to see Christopher Walken Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and more. Paul Atreides is still afraid of his future, but there’s a taste of his rise as he gives his speech to the Fremen.

About Dune: Part Two

Here’s the synopsis for the film:

“Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

The film stars Timothée Chalamet (“Wonka,” “Call Me by Your Name”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Malcolm & Marie,” “Euphoria”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”), Josh Brolin (“Avengers: End Game,” “Milk”), Austin Butler (“Elvis,” “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”), Florence Pugh (“Black Widow,” “Little Women”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Thor: Love and Thunder”), Christopher Walken (“The Deer Hunter,” “Hairspray”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Léa Seydoux (the “James Bond” franchise and “Crimes of the Future”), with Stellan Skarsgård (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), and Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”).

Villeneuve has returned to direct the film, which he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Dune: Part Two is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 3, 2023.