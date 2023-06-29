BlizzCon 2023 Tickets Go On Sale in July

It’s been a while (four years), but BlizzCon is finally coming back as an in-person event as it heads to Anaheim Convention Center on November 3-4, 2023. The convention is a celebration of Blizzard’s games including World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo, Starcraft, and many more. Today, Blizzard has announced that ticket sales will be on sale starting in July.

The first wave of BlizzCon tickets will be on sale starting July 8, 2023. After these tickets are sold out, another option will be available with a second wave of tickets going on sale on July 22, 2023.

If you can’t make it to Anaheim, you can join the festivities for free via the virtual live coverage for all on-stage content.

And those attending the event will be thrilled to experience massive installations, art, and spaces where fans and friends can hang out with each other.

Here’s the exact date and time for the first wave of BlizzCon tickets: Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m. PST via AXS at AXS.com. The second wave of tickets will be available on Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. PST.

General Admission tickets will cost $299 USD and include the following:

A live event ticket

In-game goodies

The official BlizzCon Backpack

Early access to the BlizzCon Store

The Portal Pass is a higher tier and will cost $799 USD. It includes the General Admission perks and the following:

Separate registration line

Separate security line

Exclusive Portal Pass Lounge access

Private concessions, private viewing lounge, gameplay experiences, concierge support, and more

Early entrance to Anaheim Convention Center (Lounge only – Friday and Saturday)

“We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to Anaheim for BlizzCon 2023,” said April McKee, executive producer of BlizzCon, in a statement. “This year, we are doubling down on the community experience for both in-person and virtual attendees, with beautiful, immersive activations throughout the Anaheim Convention Center, as well as providing all BlizzCon on-stage content for free via livestream for our global community. We have so many exciting things planned and we can’t wait to see everyone there!”

“Gaming is about making connections with others, creating memories, and above all else, having fun–BlizzCon is our celebration of that,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “Our players are at the heart of what makes BlizzCon great, and whether our players are attending in person or joining us virtually, we’re looking forward to showing them what’s next for Blizzard.”