Blumhouse and Universal Unleash the First Full Trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have finally unveiled the full trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. The trailer ushers in a chilling new chapter where “Evil has left the building,” and it’s coming for you.

About Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

A full year has passed since the haunting events at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. In that time, the local nightmare has been twisted into a kitschy “Fazfest,” cleverly downplaying the terror that once unfolded behind the scenes. But as Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) try to shield Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), from the truth, the animatronics grow restless, and they’re not staying inside anymore.

A familiar face returns in a spine‑tingling new form: Withered Chica. Alongside her, classic favorites such as Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy now roam outside the pizza parlor, and their menace is unleashed across the town. New to the animatronic roster are chilling additions like Puppet, Mangle, Toy Freddy, Toy Chica, and Toy Bonnie.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Produced again by Jason Blum and creator Scott Cawthon, FNAF 2 is penned by Cawthon himself and directed by Emma Tammi, who returns behind the camera with a vision that expands the world far beyond its original haunted pizzeria.

Set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025, the sequel promises a bigger, bloodier cinematic experience. From teasing wider terror across town to rattling the rules of survival with Freddy’s iconic mask, each terrifying beat ramps up the stakes. With Jim Henson’s Creature Shop once again crafting the animatronics, the fear-o-meter is maxed out.

If the expansive chaos of the trailer is any indication, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 could easily rank among the most terrifying, and thematically ambitious, horror releases of the year. With a release countdown til December, the animatronic fans are coming back… and this time, nobody is safe.