Dan Da Dan Review: Aliens and Ghosts Collide in This Eccentric Anime Series

Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dan Da Dan has been serialized in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital magazine since 2021. Three years later, the anime adaptation is finally about to premiere in Japan. Fuga Yamashiro directs the series at Science SARU, known for its unique animation style, with Hiroshi Seko providing the scripts. Naoyuki Onda brings the characters to life with his designs. At the same time, Kensuke Ushio’s energetic music score amplifies the show’s lively atmosphere. Thankfully, this talented team is able to translate the chaotic, supernatural world of Dan Da Dan into an engaging and visually stunning anime series.

Plot, characters, and themes

Dan Da Dan follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, a shy occult enthusiast, who find themselves in a playful debate about the existence of the paranormal. Momo firmly believes in ghosts but dismisses the existence of aliens. At the same time, Okarun is convinced that aliens are real but doubts the existence of ghosts. They explore locations tied to both beliefs to prove each other wrong, only to encounter forces far beyond their expectations.

These supernatural events trigger significant changes in both characters. Momo unlocks a hidden power within herself, and Okarun gains a strange curse that transforms him into a monster. Their partnership turns into an exciting mix of action, comedy, and horror. The characters’ entertaining reactions to each other and their strange situations keep the tone of the show light. The first three episodes effectively introduce the world of Dan Da Dan, where ghosts, aliens, and other unexplained phenomena intertwine.

One of the show’s key strengths lies in the relationship between Momo and Okarun. Momo is loud, bold, and self-assured, while Okarun is quiet, shy, and passionate about his beliefs. Their interactions are reminiscent of My Sassy Girl, with Momo’s bold personality dominating their exchanges. However, the supernatural element elevates their partnership, adding layers of unpredictability as they confront terrifying entities together. Their chemistry is one of the show’s driving forces, grounding even the wildest moments in character-driven humor.

Voice acting and animation

Visually, Dan Da Dan is a treat, thanks to Science SARU’s exceptional animation. The fluid, dynamic movement, and quirky style complement the chaotic and unpredictable nature of the story, which reminds me a lot of FLCL. Action scenes are fast-paced and visually stunning, while the comedic moments and character expressions are brought to life with great attention to detail.

Voice acting is another highlight, with Shion Wakayama (Momo), Natsuki Hanae (Okarun), and Nana Mizuki (Seiko) delivering stellar performances. Their energy matches the series’ over-the-top, fast-paced nature. Kensuke Ushio’s music, particularly the opening theme by Creepy Nuts, “Otonoke,” also adds to the fun.

In terms of influences, Dan Da Dan draws from various sources. As I previously said, Momo and Okarun’s dynamic recalls the relationship in My Sassy Girl. At the same time, the frenetic animation style takes inspiration from over-the-top animation like FLCL or Kyousougiga. The combination of aliens and ghosts gives the show a The X-Files-like vibe. However, Dan Da Dan is unique because it leans heavily into these influences to create its chaotic and quirky sensibilities.

Overall thoughts

The early episodes are delightful, largely thanks to the chemistry between Momo and Okarun. Also, Seiko’s eccentric yet caring personality adds another layer of fun. However, the mix of ghosts and aliens occasionally feels disjointed, as if these two elements are pushing against each other rather than working in harmony. Still, the character-driven comedy and high-energy storytelling keep the show engaging, even when the plot feels a little scattered.

Looking ahead, there’s plenty of potential for Dan Da Dan to explore its intriguing supernatural world further. Introducing new characters like Seiko, Aira, and Jiji adds excitement and promises wild adventures. Suppose the show can maintain its balance of humor, action, and paranormal encounters. In that case, it has the potential to become a fun new series to watch on Crunchyroll.

Check out the first episode of Dan Da Dan on Crunchyroll on October 3rd at 9:00 a.m. PT.