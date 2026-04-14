Grand Gear Brings Together Takashi Yamazaki, J.J. Abrams, Mechas, and Kaiju

At CinemaCon this year, Sony announced Grand Gear, a new film set to arrive on February 18, 2028, with a pitch that’s easy to understand in the best way possible: mecha versus kaiju.

The movie is directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the director of Godzilla Minus Zero, with J.J. Abrams producing. That’s a strong creative team, and the concept alone already sounds built for a mega theatrical experience.

Sony did not share many plot details, but it honestly didn’t need to. “Mecha vs. kaiju” says a lot all by itself. Yes, we’ve got Pacific Rim, but you know what they say: The more, the merrier. In the small bits of footage attendees saw, it promises large-scale destruction, huge visual set pieces, and the kind of battle movie that plays best on the biggest screen possible.

What gives the project an extra layer of interest is the talent behind it. Fresh off the completion of Godzilla Minus Zero, Yamazaki brings an eye for scale and emotion. At the same time, Abrams adds another major name to the production side. Together, that gives Grand Gear instant weight even before a trailer exists.

Right now, the film is still in its early stages. Still, Sony’s brief CinemaCon reveal was enough to put Grand Gear on the studio’s radar as one of its most intriguing future releases.