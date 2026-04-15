Supergirl First Look Brings Us on a Fun Cosmic Adventure

At CinemaCon 2026, attendees was able to get a better look at Supergirl, and the movie already feels very different from what many may expect. This is not a story set mainly in Metropolis. Director Craig Gillespie is taking Kara Zor-El far beyond that. With Supergirl, he’s sending her across the cosmos for a larger and stranger adventure. The film spans six planets and features five alien languages and dialects—languages that Milly Alcock had to learn for the film. That scope also seems to shape the movie itself as it gives Supergirl a more cosmic identity right off the bat.

Jason Momoa also took the stage and spoke about finally getting to play Lobo. From the sound of it, he sounds like someone having the time of his life. On his first day, Momoa had to ride in on Lobo’s bike with a fireball blasting behind him. He guns it, slides onto his mark, and pulls out a cigar. It’s there he realizes one thing: “I’m fuckin’ Lobo, baby,” he says. Unfortunately, he kept missing his mark after that. Luckily, the first take was so good that they ultimately used it in the film.

The footage shown made the movie look fast, funny, and much more chaotic than a typical superhero origin story. Kara is first seen sitting at a bus stop when a spaceship bus lands in front of her. Once onboard, the setting becomes packed with aliens, and Kara casually gives one of them a piece of gum because he keeps smoking inside the bus.

Things quickly go sideways when space pirates invade the ship and start robbing passengers. Kara’s young companion is ready to fight back and pulls out her sword. However, the pirates demand both Kara’s watch and the girl’s weapon. Kara hands them over while trying to play it cool, even insisting the sword is not worth much. She then says she has a plan (kind of).

That is where the footage really starts to move. Kara steals one of the pirates’ teleporters and uses it. The sequence looks playful and messy in the best way, with Kara teleporting onto passengers, around enemies, and across the bus while trying to take control of the situation.

The action then expands even further when Kara gets locked in an airlock. She asks the pilots where the sun is and even wonders if they can move it closer, only to get a sarcastic response. She finds a spacesuit, and as she tries to put it on, she gets blasted out of the airlock and into space. Once the sunlight finally reaches her, she heals, powers up, and goes on the attack.

Next, the footage becomes a full-blown cosmic battle. Kara tears through pirate bots outside the ship, dodges incoming fire, and flies toward the sun as the pirate ship chases her through debris. As the pirate ship shoots its laser at her again, she uses her heat vision to overpower the pirates’ own laser beam.

Attendees also got a look at a montage of clips from the film. The girl asks Kara what Superman is like. Kara calls him a nerd, saying he sees the good in everyone while she sees the truth. It is a small line, but it says a lot about how this version of Kara may differ from Clark. We also get to see Kara’s past during the last days of Krypton.

Lobo also makes his presence felt by trading barbs with Kara after recognizing her from a dive bar. Lobo asks, “Aren’t you the ditz in the dive bar?” Kara replies, “funny I said the same thing about you.” Now, between that, the giant space action, and Kara using the full range of her powers, Supergirl looks like a superhero movie that wants to be weirder, bigger, and a little more unpredictable. Most importantly, it looks like Kara is getting a story that truly feels like her own.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26th.