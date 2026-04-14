Spider-Man: Brand New Day First Look Spotlights Peter’s New Life

Right off the bat, Sony Pictures began its presentation by talking about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the studio made it clear this is not just another Spider-Man sequel. In hologram form, Tom Holland came in and described the film as one of the biggest Spider-Man movies ever made. Yet, as Tom Holland revealed, this will be the most emotional Spider-Man movie yet.

The presentation also included two teaser posters.

Then came the new footage. The footage shown at CinemaCon leaned hard into Peter’s emotional life rather than teasing the film’s new action sequences. Peter is in a bodega looking at his phone when Ned walks in and grabs some mini kegs of beer. Thanks to the events of No Way Home, Ned does not recognize Peter at all. Distraught, Peter follows him, which leads him to a college party.

Inside the party, Peter wanders through the apartment and spots a Chewbacca LEGO minifig, a call back to his friendship with Ned. He later finds a wall covered in Spider-Man material. Ned walks in and admits that he’s been trying to figure out who Spider-Man is so he can thank him face-to-face. “He’s saved me and my friend a couple of times,” he said. He even created a “Spidey-tracker” to track his whereabouts. Ned figures he’s based out of Brooklyn, and the two people he suspects of being Spider-Man are Flash Thompson and Midtown High teacher Mr. Harrington.

MJ then enters the scene, and Peter’s thrown off, awkwardly introducing himself as “Maynard.” MJ discusses receiving a job offer with Ned and decides to turn it down because she does not want to work for a “soulless” corporation. Then things get worse for Peter when MJ’s new boyfriend walks in and kisses her right in front of him.

The footage ended on a more physical note. Peter stretches before taking on prison guards. “I’m not in high school anymore,” he says as he stretches in front of the guards.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st.