Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst on Roofman and Happy Meals

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst star in the upcoming Roofman film, which is based on the true story of a man who escaped from prison and hid inside a Toys “R” Us for months. He would soon lead a double life as he falls for a divorced mom while playing a game of cat and mouse with the authorities.

Tatum portrays robber Jeffrey Manchester, who wanted to give his children nice gifts. McDonald’s is featured in the film, and the actors talk about their fondest memories of Happy Meals and their childhood.

“I weirdly loved the Monopoly game,” Tatum tells Nerd Reactor. “The Monopoly game gave me hope. I was just like, ‘I’m gonna get it. I know I’m gonna get it.’ And I would get. I’d have the whole thing out and you know, you’re never gonna get it. I don’t think anybody ever got the whole thing.”

“What I really like to do is just – I lived on a cul-de-sac, and I would pretend I was Harriet the Spy,” Dunst said about her childhood. “And spy on neighbors and hide in bushes and write about them. I don’t know, I just had this like – I was Harriet the Spy.”

In Roofman, Manchester was able to live inside a Toys “R” Us in secret. He would sleep during store hours, and during closing time, the store would be his playground.

“No, I didn’t hide inside of anything to get ready for this,” Tatum said. “I knew I was going to be doing enough of it in the movie. I think one of the coolest things that I got to do was, I think in preparation, because Derek [Cianfrance] doesn’t do rehearsals or anything, I went to the house in which the movie begins in with the sad birthday with my daughter. We wrapped presents, we drew stuff for mom, we baked a cake together and just created memories. She’s such a small part of the movie, and I think that gave me this really fascinating backstory and connection to her and that part of the story.”

About Roofman

Synopsis: Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys “R” Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025.