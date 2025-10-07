Tron: Ares Review – A Digital Spectacle that Pulses with Style

It’s been over four decades since Tron first illuminated theaters with its pioneering vision of a world inside the machine, and more than a decade since Tron: Legacy recharged The Grid with dazzling digital spectacle. For years, Tron: Ares existed as a myth in development limbo — a passion project for Jared Leto, who’s been attached to the franchise since the mid-2010s and tirelessly championed its return. That persistence pays off as Tron: Ares continues the legacy of Tron, revering its lineage while daring to rewrite its code.

Leto’s affection for the material radiates through every frame. This isn’t a cynical revival; it’s a meticulous evolution that acknowledges what made Tron iconic. It’s the neon geometry, the philosophical undertones, the digital gladiators. Ares propels these elements further into imaginative spaces while also pushing the film into sharper, brand-new territory. No, it’s not because The Grid is now in the real world. The action sequences are electrifying, choreographed like a ballet of light and speed, and accompanied by a thundering soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails that fuses industrial grit with futuristic awe. The result is a stylish and kinetic light show, an audiovisual experience that pulses with life and energy.

For all the dazzle, though, Ares finds its emotional anchor in Greta Lee. Despite the title, this is her movie. She infuses her character with a rare blend of vulnerability and strength. Thus, transforming what could have been a stock archetype into something human and raw. Her performance cuts through the visual noise, grounding the story when the dialogue and pacing occasionally falter. Unfortunately, most of the supporting cast isn’t as lucky. The characters feel underwritten, their motivations sketched in broad strokes, and the smaller, quieter moments meant to deepen them don’t always land as intended. Still, Lee’s commitment carries much of the film’s emotional weight.

Then there’s Jodie Turner-Smith, who commands the screen as Athena, the film’s ruthless antagonist. She radiates an almost predatory energy — T-1000 levels of terrifying precision — making every scene she’s in tense and unpredictable. Her presence, combined with Leto’s introspective take on Ares and Lee’s layered performance, gives Tron: Ares a compelling triad of characters to orbit around.

Beyond its visual appeal, the story itself is full of surprises. Corporate espionage takes center stage, a fitting development for a franchise that has consistently explored the intersection of humanity and technology. Honestly, it’s surprising that this theme hasn’t been explored before in the series. Yet, Jesse Wigutow’s script seamlessly integrates this theme into the franchise’s longstanding fascination with digital identity and control.

Overall, Tron: Ares isn’t perfect as its emotional circuitry doesn’t always connect. Nevertheless, it’s a visually stunning, sonically thunderous reminder that The Grid still burns bright. Jared Leto’s devotion to the series shines through in every detail — from the sound design to the glowing edges of every light disc. It’s a sequel that respects its codebase while daring to rewrite it.

Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10th.