A Buffy the Vampire Slayer Homecoming Event Will Be Held at the Show’s Filming Location This Month

This month is treating Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans well. Audible will be releasing Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an original taking place 10 years after the events of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Additionally, Fandom Charities, the organization behind The Hellmouth Convention, is hosting a pop-up Sunnydale Homecoming event at Torrance High School, which was used in filming scenes from the series.

Sunnydale Homecoming is an event held on October 14, 2023, where Buffy fans can feel like they’re part of the show. The party aims to capture Sunnydale High School’s Homecoming Dance with music, dancing, live show, and photo opportunities.

To bring the world of Buffy to life, Fandom Charities has partnered with Damn Good Shindig for SuckerPunch, an immersive theatrical experience featuring performers portraying Buffy, Willow, and more.

“That’s part of the reason why we brought in the ladies from Damn Good Shindig because they help put on events, and they’re really good,” Fandom Charities Vice President Ray McDermott tells Nerd Reactor. “And they’ve come up with some great fun ideas for the homecoming. So it’s gonna be exciting.”

“It’s called SuckerPunch,” McDermott continued. “It’s going to be an interactive theatrical experience. Basically, almost like a live episode that’s going to take place during the homecoming. I don’t want to say too much more than that because we don’t want to spoil it for the people who are going to be there.”

The Sunnydale Homecoming takes place at Torrance High School, and the school has been on board with the idea of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer event.

“I think they are very accepting of the Buffy fandom,” he said. “Even when there are no events, people just stop by to take pictures in front of it.”

Since it’s a homecoming dance, there will be music and dancing. As part of your ticket, you can get free temporary tattoos in the vein of Buffy from a tattoo artist. There will also be vendors selling Buffy craft-type items.

The event starts at 6 p.m., but guests will be able to walk around the campus between 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and take pictures of locations seen in the show; for example, a spot where Jenny Calendar was murdered by Angel. The homecoming ends at 10 p.m.

Tickets are now available starting at $75 (25% off the day-of price) and are available at eventeny.com. The event is raising funds for the Los Angeles LGBT Center and Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center.

It’s located at Torrance High School (2200 Carson Street, Torrance, California 90501) with free parking available at the school and surrounding streets.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is an audio series set to premiere on October 12, 2023, exclusively at Audible.com. The nine-episode audio series was written by original cast member Amber Benson alongside writer Christopher Golden and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland.

It features original cast members reprising their roles including James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong. Newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes joins as Indira.

Synopsis: The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’ Since then, Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he’s back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed…a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike’s help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau).