Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella Lwin on ‘I Want Candy’, Movies and Singing Career Origin

Legendary ’80s musicians, including Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Men Without Hats, Missing Persons and Naked Eyes, are headed to OC Rewind Fest in Huntington Beach, CA, on Saturday, September 27th. Bow Wow Wow’s Annabella Lwin, known for the cover of “I Want Candy,” will also be performing.

Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy” was featured in 1997’s Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, 2006’s Marie Antoinette, and 1996’s Bio-Dome. The music video has 7 million views on YouTube and 46 million plays on Spotify.

“I always find it really surreal because obviously I heard it mixed in the studio,” Lwin tells Nerd Reactor about hearing “I Want Candy” in films. “It’s a bit like when I first did my first song with the band, and I heard it on the radio when I was in a history lesson of all things. And my friend nudged me and said, ‘Isn’t that you singing?’ And it was kind of surreal then as well.

“But I have to say, that’s not the only song we did. It’s nice that people remember us for doing the cover of that song that was written by the Strangeloves, which I love to sing live, and everyone still seems to enjoy hearing it. And of course, thanks to MTV and all the wonderful radio stations back in the day, it helped to promote that for us and put us on the map as it were.”

The song was featured in the film Marie Antoinette by Sofia Coppola.

“I was privileged enough and honored enough to be able to meet the beautiful woman that she is today,” the singer said of the director. “And at that time she was carrying; she was with child. So, I couldn’t resist. I had to ask her permission if I could touch her belly, cause she was about to pop basically. And it was lovely to meet her, and she was very sweet. And of course I remember her from The Godfather, because I saw all the Godfathers.”

The story of how Annabella was discovered while singing at a store is a well-known one.

“I was working a Saturday job because my mother was a nurse and she had four children to bring up on her own,” Lwin said. “So she couldn’t afford to pay me any pocket money. And I went to look for a job of my own, and I found one in a cake shop. So the rest is kind of history, but I just loved singing along to the top 40. The person who, as it was, found me in that situation because I was actually singing two songs on the radio. And it happened to be Stevie Wonder’s ‘I Wish’ at the time, because I’m a huge fan of Stevie Wonder. Obviously, he’s a huge inspiration to me and many others.

“And back in the day, I loved all the bands like the Jackson Five and Donnie Osmond. I had a little crush on both, Michael Jackson, actually. I was double-dipping. I had crushes on quite a few people myself when I was younger. But I used to sing along to the song ‘I Will Survive.'”

OC Rewind Fest tickets are available on the website, starting at $59.45 (including fees).

