Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Trailer Introduces Banu Haqim Clan

The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodline 2 trailer has been released for the Banu Haqim clan, the Clan of the Hunt. They use the shadows and their swiftness to take care of both prey and enemy. This sneak peek into these silent killers gives us a good idea of what we are dealing with.

The Banu Haqim has a more hands-on approach. This is very different than the hands-off approach of the Ventrue and Tremere Clans by dominating the mind. And though they are a little more in your face like the Brujah, they use their speed and stealth to disorient and incapacitate, instead of brute force. Fueled by their lust for sanguine fluids, they also use Blood Sorcery, one of their starting affinities. Players will also start with Cerelity and Obfuscate, affinities that the player uses to conceal themselves. The Banu Hagim seem like a clan for those who enjoy playing rogues in role-playing games.



Adding to the fun, you will also start with Silence of Death, a passive perk that makes you invisible to all after feeding, for a short time. While you navigate Seattle and progress through the story, you will eventually unlock the Unseen Passage clan perk, which allows you to sprint while crouched. As for affinities, there are four that the Banu Hagim can unlock as the game advances.

Bladed Hand: Slash swiftly in front of you, beheading weaker opponents

Split Second: Move so fast that time appears to stop around you.

Mute: Silence your target’s screams and weapons.

Unseen Aura: Become temporarily invisible to enemies and civilians.

Based on what the trailer has shown, the motif of the Banu Haqim certainly fits with their demeanor. They are the assassins, lawmen, and mediators of the world. How this will translate into the game still remains to be seen. With the character Phyre being only semi-customizable, fans are hopeful the game will still be a solid title.

With Paradox and The Chinese Room changing course on the last two clans, there is still plenty of content to preview before the game launches. The Lasombra and Toreador clans.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 releases on October 21, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.