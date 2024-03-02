Blumhouse Presents: Chauncey’s Imaginary Playhouse, an Immersive Horror Experience

Lionsgate and Blumhouse are bringing the horrifying world of Imaginary to life with Blumhouse Presents: Chauncey’s Imaginary Playhouse, an immersive pop-up horror experience that will be in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the activation are sold out, but those lucky enough to snag them will embark on a dark journey of a seemingly innocent teddy bear. The experience has many rooms that create the playhouse including a dark basement, a haunted child’s bedroom, a room of mirrors and more.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to check out the event during the preview night. Guests had the chance to partake in themed drinks including:

Go Ask Alice – Don Julio Tequila Lemonade, Agave, Sugar Rim

Chauncey’s Eyes – Maker’s Mark Old Fashioned on the Rocks

Check out our experience in the video below.

Tickets are currently sold out on Fever.

About Imaginary

Synopsis: From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

The film is directed by Jeff Wadlow and written by Wadlow & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland. It’s produced by Jason Blum and Jeff Wadlow, p.g.a.

It stars DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley.

Imaginary hits theaters on March 8, 2024. It’s rated PG-13 for some violent content, drug material , and language.