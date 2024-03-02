Kevin Costner’s Western, Horizon: An American Saga, Is So Epic It Needs Two Films

Kevin Costner is back in the director’s chair with Horizon: An American Saga, a Western so epic that it needs two films. The filmmaker loves his Westerns which he previously directed two including Open Range and Dances with Wolves. New Line Cinema recently dropped the first trailer for Horizon: An American Saga, which will hit theaters in June with the second film coming out in August.

About Horizon: An American Saga Chapters 1 & 2

Synopsis: In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures’ iconic Westerns, Horizon: An American Saga explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Kevin Costner’s ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

The film is co-written and directed by Kevin Costner and written by Jon Baird (Apple TV+’s Tetris).

It stars Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

It’s produced by Kevin Costner, Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard. The executive producers are Danny Peykoff, Robert Scannell, Armyan Bernstein, Charlie Lyons, Barry Berg and Rod Lake.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 will be released in theaters on June 28, 2024, and Chapter 2 on August 16, 2024.