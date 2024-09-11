BioWare Shows Off World of Dragon Age: The Veilguard with New Images and Videos

BioWare is gearing up for the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the upcoming action RPG and the fourth major game in the Dragon Age franchise. Today, the developer posted a development blog titled Exploration Across Thedas that showcases the world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard with flyover videos and images.

Readers will get to preview unique areas such as Arlathan Forest, Hossberg Wetlands, Minrathous, Rivain and Treviso. As Rook, players will get to rest, spend time with Companions, and more at a central place called The Lighthouse. The Crossroads is a place that allows players to traverse Thedas in seconds by connecting the Lighthouse to the rest of the world. You can also find details about your companions’ interaction level with each other and the world as the story progresses.

Here are the details from the blog for each of the areas:

Arlathan Forest

Ancient magic and powerful artifacts re-awaken and reality thins across the woodlands that once held the heart of the Elvhen empire. The Veil Jumpers, masters of ancient elven magic, seek to stabilize the region and keep reality from crumbling.

Hossberg Wetlands

Much of this once-peaceful marshland has been consumed by the Blight. Darkspawn roam the swamps with impunity, but the Grey Wardens mount a valiant defense of the last safe haven – Lavendel.

Minrathous

Capital of the Tevinter Imperium, the Venatori wield corruption as they try to turn the Empire’s heart to their own dark purposes. Yet the people resist, with the rebel Shadow Dragons leading the charge.

Rivain

An ancient Grey Warden fortress sits among sparkling waters and lush greenery of the Rivain Coast; the Lords of Fortune call this paradise home. The servants of the gods have their own plans, however, and threaten to turn this sanctuary into a battlefield.

Treviso

A merchant city known for the beauty of its canals – and the deadliness of its assassins – Treviso is under Antaam occupation, a state of affairs that sits poorly with the Antivan Crows.

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse will serve as your new home during Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each companion will have their own room, for them to decorate to their own taste. Their rooms will progress over the course of the story, and it will also be the main location for one-on-one chats with them. Rook will have a room of their own, as well! Lastly, you will find the Caretaker’s Workshop here, where items can be upgraded and enchanted.

The Crossroads

From the home base of the Lighthouse, you will be able to access The Crossroads, a meeting place of many Eluvians. This area will serve as the main connection from the Lighthouse to the rest of Thedas, as well as lead to a lot of side content. The Caretaker will act as a guide throughout this area, ferrying the party to different islands in the Fade. Additionally, there will be more puzzles to solve in this area and even some extra missions, but we’ll leave those shrouded in mystery to discover on your own.

About Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Synopsis: Solas’s ritual is interrupted – but at what cost? The corrupt Elven gods have broken free and are hellbent on blighting the world. It’s up to you to unite the Veilguard and fight back against these ancient rulers.

Originally titled Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 31, 2024.

The game was one of the sponsors for the Fandom Party at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.