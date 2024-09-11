Nickelodeon’s Max & the Midknights CG-Animated Series Gets an Official Trailer

Nickelodeon has released the official trailer for Max & the Midknights, an upcoming CG-animated series based on the children’s books by author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce (Big Nate). Set in a faraway kingdom, it follows 10-year-old Max and her newfound friends on a quest to save the Kingdom of Byjovia from an evil threat.

The trailer showcases the CG animation, which emulates the styles of stop-motion animation.

Max & the Midknights debuts on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT). New episodes will air on Wednesdays. The show will begin rolling out internationally on Nickelodeon on October 10.

About Max & the Midknights

The debut episode synopsis: “Welcome to Byjovia” introduces Max, a medieval girl who dreams of becoming a knight and battling dragons but must instead roam the countryside as an apprentice troubadour with her Uncle Budrick. After encountering a thief, Max and Uncle Budrick head to the medieval kingdom of Byjovia but soon discover that the town is nothing like Uncle Budrick remembers.

The voice cast behind the Midknights, a group of misfits each with their own unique talent, include: Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery) as Max, a brave and determined girl ready to take on any challenge headed her way; Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Millie, a wacky yet super positive girl who brings the power of magic to the Midknights; Zeno Robinson (Transformers: EarthSpark) as Simon, Millie’s street-savvy and sometimes sarcastic companion; and Caleb Yen (Beyblade X) as Kevyn, the bookish genius with a photographic memory. Together, the group accomplishes nearly everything that they set their mind to achieve.

Alongside the Midknights, Jeremy Rowley (iCarly) lends his voice as Uncle Budrick, Max’s lovably silly parental figure and professional troubadour, Gary Anthony Williams (Central Park) voices Mumblin, a famous retired magician who helps guide the Midknights on their quests, Brian Stepanek (The Loud House) voices King Gastley, the nefarious ruler of Byjovia, willing to do whatever it takes to maintain his throne, and India de Beaufort (It’s Pony) voices Fendra, a dark sorceress working for King Gastley.

Throughout the series, Max leads the rest of the Midknights on challenging quests filled with all-new original songs. After King Gastley steals the throne and forces an unjust rule on the Kingdom of Byjovia, Max must come to the rescue to overthrow the power-hungry foe. With her friends and Uncle Budrick by her side, Max’s courageous spirit won’t back down no matter how difficult the quest gets.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation in Burbank, Max & the Midknights is executive produced by Lincoln Peirce (Big Nate) and Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted). Sharon Flynn (All Hail King Julien) and David Skelly (Toy Story 2) serve as co-executive producers and showrunners. Development and production is overseen by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, Nathan Schram, Vice President, Development, Nickelodeon Animation, and Stephanie Alpert, Vice President, Production, Nickelodeon Animation.