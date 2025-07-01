Beyblade X Is Headed to Anime Expo 2025 with Season 2 Premiere Episode and Tournament

Beyblade X is the popular toyline from Takara Tomy and Hasbro, with its own Japanese manga and anime. This week, the Beyblade franchise will have a big presence at Anime Expo with a Beyblade X panel that will debut the first episode of season 2 and a tournament for a chance to enter the World Championship Tournament in Tokyo. Badge-holders ages 13 and over have the chance to qualify for the finals.

Beyblade X Panel

The Beyblade X Season 2 Panel will be held on July 4th at noon PT at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Room 402AB. Guests will get the exclusive first look at the premiere episode of the second season of Beyblade X. The show will then premiere on Disney XD on July 26, 2025.

Anairis Quinones, who voiced Mirko from My Hero Academia and Multi Nana-iro from Beyblade X, will join in the panel as a special guest.

The panel will also have trivia with fan giveaways. It is first come, first served for 250 attendees.

World Championship Tournament

The tournament will be held on July 5 at 10 am PT inside the Los Angeles Convention Center at Booth E-25. Registration begins at 9 am PT. Bladers can battle each other to become the National Champion. As a result, they can earn a spot in the World Championship competition at Tokyo Tower on October 11-12, 2025. The winner of the tournament at Anime Expo will receive a paid trip to Tokyo to compete.

Bladers must be 13 years old or older, and the first 128 participants who register are able to compete. They are encouraged to bring their own Hasbro Beyblade X Tops to use at the tournament. If they don’t have one, a limited selection of Hasbro Tops will be made available to borrow on-site. In conclusion, this will lead to the final eight as they battle with three different Tops in Hasbro’s Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set Beystadium.