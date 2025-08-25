Berserk Atsuko Jackets Fans Can’t Miss

Berserk is a popular franchise, especially the 1997 anime series that helped bring dark fantasy to many worldwide. Originating as a 1989 manga series by Kentaro Miura, it has spawned the 2016 anime, Berserk and the Band of the Hawk video game and more. To this day, I’m still excited when I see Berserk fans roaming around, whether they’re sporting the Brand of Sacrifice tattoos or t-shirts. One of the clothing brands that is paying respects to the franchise is Atsuko.

The officially licensed Berserk merchandise, Stigma of Sacrifice Bomber Jacket, is one such example of displaying your love of the franchise. It features the Berserk logo on the front with the Brand of Sacrifice symbol surrounded by barbed wire on the back. It has two front flap-snap pockets, a full zip-up, and is made of 100% polyester.

It’s available at the Atsuko store and retails for $130, but it’s on sale now for $78 at the time of this writing.

If you want the high school or college look, there’s the Atsuko Berserk Brand of Sacrifice Varsity Jacket available on Amazon and Target. The front side features Guts’ sword, series synopsis, logo and the mark of the Brand of Sacrifice. The back side displays the Brand of Sacrifice.

Berserk is an ongoing manga. With the passing of Miura, his childhood friend and manga artist Kouji Mori has taken the reins, along with Miura’s assistants and apprentices from Studio Gaga.

The last English translation distributed by Dark Horse is Volume 42 (available on Amazon), which marked the new Berserk chapter since Kiura’s passing in 2021. Berserk Volume 43 will be available in Japan on August 29, 2025.