How to Train Your Dragon – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the film back in June, I said that “How to Train Your Dragon is a soaring adaptation that flies high on heart, even if it plays it a little too safe.” When I watched it again, my thoughts on the film remain the same. Unlike many remakes that feel like hollow nostalgia plays, this one clearly comes from a place of care and respect. DeBlois adapts his own story (and Cressida Cowell’s book) with a steady hand, keeping the heart intact while enhancing it through grounded performances and practical effects seamlessly blended with CGI. Flight sequences, quiet moments of friendship, and sweeping battles all land with surprising emotional weight in live action.

Mason Thames takes on Hiccup with charm and conviction, bringing a fresh spin while honoring the character’s spirit. His chemistry with Toothless is every bit as magical, with their bond carrying the film’s emotional core. The battles bring a visceral punch, but it’s the quiet, tender exchanges that remind you why this story resonates.

The film is also stunning visually. Berk feels expansive and lived-in, and the creature design translates beautifully into live action. The spectacle is grand, but it never overwhelms the central message of empathy, courage, and growing up.

If there’s a drawback, it’s the lack of bold reinvention. The film sticks closely to the blueprint, offering comfort more than freshness. Yet when most live-action remakes stumble, this one soars. Respectful, beautifully crafted, and emotionally satisfying, How to Train Your Dragon proves that some stories are worth retelling—especially when told with this much heart.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

How to Train Your Dragon is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a mix of 2.39:1 and 1.90:1 aspect ratios. Black levels are generally strong, with shadows and darker scenes holding a deep, inky richness. That said, specific sequences lean softer, where blacks drift into lighter grays instead of maintaining full depth. Additionally, the film’s earthy palette grounds the Viking world, while bursts of vibrant hues — like the fiery reds, lush greens, or glowing blues of Toothless’ plasma blasts — really pop. These colors consistently appear bold and well-saturated. Clarity and detail shine throughout. From the scales on the dragons to the Vikings’ costumes, the textures across the landscapes are rendered with precision.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

How to Train Your Dragon is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. While moments of dynamic panning are limited, the track’s strength lies in its accuracy, placing sounds exactly where they belong within the soundstage. This is most evident during dragon flight sequences, where the whoosh of wind, the flap of wings, and the thunder of roars sweep fluidly through the surround channels. Overhead effects lean more toward a dome-like effect than distinct pinpoint cues, but the sense of vertical space still adds scale to the action.

The score is another standout, filling the room with clarity and depth. Individual instruments are well-isolated across the soundstage, and the orchestration reverberates beautifully without overwhelming the mix. Dialogue remains crisp and intelligible throughout, even in the film’s busiest moments. Whether in quiet conversations or amid chaotic battle scenes, voices cut cleanly through the sound design.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

How to Train Your Dragon has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Deleted Scenes Village Sneaking Beach Break

Gag Reel

Love and Legacy: Making How to Train Your Dragon

Building Berk

Dreaming Up the Dragons

Fit for a Viking

Forbidden Friendship

Test Drive

Feature Commentary with Director/Writer Dean DeBlois

Features Assessment

There are two deleted scenes that are included, both with introductions by Director/Writer Dean DeBlois. A gag reel is also featured, though it’s more lighthearted than laugh-out-loud, with a collection of gaffes, slip-ups, and general on-set silliness.

The featurettes do the heavy lifting here. Love and Legacy: Making How to Train Your Dragon is an engaging behind-the-scenes look, exploring everything from casting and set design to the challenges of bringing dragons to life and the themes driving the story. Building Berk focuses on the immersive production design, highlighting the handcrafted sets, props, and weapons that ground the fantasy world in tactile detail. Fit for a Viking shifts attention to the costume department, with Dean DeBlois and designer Lindsay Pugh walking viewers through the meticulous process of crafting the film’s wardrobe.

Fans will especially appreciate Forbidden Friendship and Test Drive, both of which show “in-progress” versions of key sequences. These include Mason Thames working directly with Toothless’ puppeteer, as well as an impressive animatronic dragon used to simulate flight — intercut with final footage for comparison.

Rounding out the package is a feature-length commentary by DeBlois. It’s an excellent track filled with practical anecdotes and creative insights, from location scouting in the Faroe Islands to casting choices, production design, and even the small but deliberate details like Gobber’s shifting prosthetic. DeBlois also shares how he played music on set to help actors lock into the emotional beats, and he draws interesting contrasts between shaping this live-action adaptation versus his work on the original animated trilogy.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, How to Train Your Dragon is a fantastic live-action adaptation that is both beautifully crafted and emotionally satisfying. The video and audio presentations are stellar, while the bonus features are both informative and perfect for fans.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

How to Train Your Dragon is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.