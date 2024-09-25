Bad Boys: Ride or Die – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed the movie in June, I said, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a fun, action-packed movie that showcases the enduring charm of its lead actors and the timeless enjoyment of a well-executed action-comedy.” Upon watching it repeatedly, my thoughts remain the same.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues the franchise’s high-energy legacy with its signature blend of explosive action and humor. The chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is still the film’s heart, driving both the comedic and emotional beats. Their banter is sharp, and the moments of introspection—particularly around themes of aging and legacy—add depth to their characters, even if the overall plot feels somewhat familiar.

The film also balances humor with its well-executed, action-packed stunts and dynamic cinematography. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah stylize these action sequences with some slick and dynamic camera work, especially in the high-stakes finale. These action set pieces also maintain a practical, grounded feel with their use of practical effects and stuntwork, allowing for more authentic and thrilling moments.

Unfortunately, Ride or Die doesn’t bring anything new to the story. Yes, the action and humor are crowd-pleasers, but the plot heavily leans on familiar beats. At the same time, new characters, like Eric Dane’s villain, the Banker, feel underdeveloped. Despite these shortcomings, the film remains enjoyable, primarily due to the enduring charm of its lead actors.

Overall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die delivers precisely what fans have come to expect: fast-paced action, witty banter, and the iconic chemistry of its stars. While it may not reinvent the franchise, it’s an entertaining ride from start to finish—perfect for both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. One of the most captivating aspects of the transfer is the exceptional contrast, with bright areas appearing vivid and black levels showing remarkable depth. This dynamic contrast ensures that even the most intensely lit scenes pop without bloom. In contrast, darker scenes retain all their fine details. Despite the natural muted tones of the source material, the colors still shine, especially in Miami’s sun-drenched, vibrant setting. Scenes set against the city’s neon lights or the art-filled interiors of Fletcher’s gallery come alive and pop off the screen, captivating the audience with their visual quality.

Another highlight of this video transfer is the level of detail. The film’s tactile quality is apparent from the intricacies of the set design to the patterned costumes. These patterns and textures stand out with crisp definition and add to the immersion. Everything is displayed precisely, whether it’s the gritty textures of the urban environments or the trendy outfits worn by the characters.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s signature style, which includes sweeping, multi-angled cinematography, is perfectly complemented by a sound mix that accurately mirrors the on-screen action. Whether it’s the roar of car chases or the crackle of gunfire, the effects are mapped accurately to the action, creating a seamless connection between what you see and hear. The overhead channels are used primarily during action scenes, further immersing the audience in the movie’s world. The music also takes advantage of these overhead channels, enveloping you in Lorne Balfe’s energetic score, layered across the soundstage for a rich, dynamic listening experience.

While atmospheric effects don’t dominate, mainly because the soundtrack is frequently at the forefront, the moments when atmospheric sounds appear are compelling. They complement the rest of the mix without overwhelming the other audio elements, adding subtle depth when needed. The dialogue remains crisp and clear, ensuring that the character exchanges are never lost, even amidst the chaos of action sequences. Meanwhile, the soundtrack’s bass-heavy reggaeton and hip-hop tracks add a powerful punch to the lower frequencies, driving the film’s energy and intensity during key moments.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, the following bonus features can be found on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Will & Martin Chemistry, Legacy & Laughs

Fights, Camera, Action

Outtakes & Bloopers

The Bruckheimer Legacy: Crafting Bad Boys & Beyond

Partners in Crime

Deleted Scenes Wedding Gossip Welcome to the Family Life Lessons Joy Ride Gathering Evidence



Features Assessment

Will & Martin is a featurette that delves into the undeniable chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence throughout the Bad Boys franchise. It doubles as a celebration of their comedic bond, highlighting just how naturally funny they are together. The blooper reel further showcases their chemistry in the blooper reel, where many outtakes involve Will and Martin making each other laugh during their scenes.

Fights, Camera, Action focuses on the film’s impressive stunt team and the various action-packed sequences. In this feature, the actors discuss the thrill of working on a big-budget action movie and the excitement of feeling like a true badass on set. The Bruckheimer Legacy pays tribute to legendary action producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It recognizes the contributions of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed the last two Bad Boys films and added their unique touch to the franchise.

Finally, Partners in Crime examines the characters joining or returning to the Bad Boys family in Ride or Die, offering insight into their roles and how they fit into the story. The deleted scenes surprisingly add more depth to the film, but you can also see why Adil and Bilall left these scenes on the cutting room floor.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die delivers exactly what fans expect, with thrilling action, witty banter, and the undeniable chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The video quality is outstanding, and the audio mix is immersive. Unfortunately, the special features aren’t very long. However, they include some fun insights and a hilarious blooper reel.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

