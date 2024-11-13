Attack on Titan Rock and Orchestral Concert Will Have World Tour Starting April 2025

The titans are coming, and it’s up to the Survey Corps to put a stop to them when Attack on Titan – Beyond the Walls World Tour – debuts next year in Los Angeles, Chicago, Frankfurt and more. Attack on Titan fans are in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat where the manga and anime are brought to life via music and visuals.

The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA, will be the first stomping ground, with other theaters including Carnegie Hall, OVO Arena Wembley, Sydney Opera House, etc. The concert will be a fusion of rock and orchestral music featuring vocals and visuals to create an immersive experience that aims to capture the Attack on Titan world.

The concert will feature music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano (Seasons 1, 2, 3 and The Final Season) and Kohta Yamamoto (The Final Season) with tracks such as “at’aek ON taitn,” “counter・attack-mankind,” “Apple Seed,” and “Footsteps of Doom.” The score will be synchronized with the scenes on display.

Tickets for Attack on Titan – Beyond the Walls World Tour – will go on sale starting on November 14, 2024 at 10 a.m. for most venues.

“I am thrilled that it has been decided that we will be holding “Attack on Titan” concerts overseas,” Sawano said in a statement. “The music of Attack on Titan has become a very important part of my musical career, and I am feeling fortunate that people all over the world are going to be able to enjoy my music through the series. The anime has come to an end, but I believe that this concert is a great opportunity to reunite the fans with the anime once more, and I think it will be a kind of a unique stage that could only happen with an overseas performance. I hope everyone can fully enjoy this opportunity.”

Sawano’s other credits include Fate/strange Fake, Mobile Suit Gundam UC, Kill la Kill, Guilty Crown, Blue Exorcist, Aldnoah.Zero, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

“Finally, the Attack on Titan concert will be held in countries outside of Japan,” Yamamoto said. “I’m truly excited and thrilled that, for the first time, we can deliver it to many Attack on Titan fans worldwide! This opportunity was made possible thanks to all of the Attack on Titan fans around the world. Thank you so much! Although Hiroyuki Sawano and I cannot join this tour, the concert has been supervised by us, including the set list. The music from Attack on Titan will be performed as it was in Japan, so please look forward to it! I hope that many people will be able to experience and enjoy the music of Attack on Titan live!”

“In Japan, we held a special live event at the end of each season, and we asked Hiroyuki SAWANO and, from the final season, Kohta Yamamoto to perform the soundtrack for the show. This was very well received, so we have been trying to make overseas concerts a reality for many years. More than 10 years have passed since the anime was broadcast, and we are overjoyed to be able to hold the official anime concert in world-famous halls such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Sydney Opera House, the Palais des Congrès in Paris, and Wembley Arena in London. This concert will be supervised by the original composers, Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, and will be a program that will allow you to enjoy the world of Attack on Titan to the fullest, using anime footage and original materials. Specially designed concert goods will also be created, so do not miss this rare opportunity to relive the Attack on Titan experience through music!”

Here’s the info on Attack on Titan – Beyond the Walls World Tour – tickets below:

North America

Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre – April 12-13, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.com/

San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall – April 16, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.cityboxoffice.com/

Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels – April 18, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.axs.com/

Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre – April 20, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.axs.com/

Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre – April 23, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.foxtheatre.org

Toronto, Canada – Meridian Hall – May 1, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.ca

Washington, D.C – Capital One Hall – May 4, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.com/

Boston, MA – Wang Theatre – May 6, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.ticketmaster.com/

Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre – May 8, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://auditoriumtheatre.org/

Minneapolis, MN – Orchestra Hall– May 12, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 20, 10am at https://www.minnesotaorchestra.org/

Seattle, WA – S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium – August 28, 2025 – Buy tickets Nov. 14 11am at https://www.seattlesymphony.org/benaroyahall

Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater – August 30, 2025 – Buy tickets from Dec.4, 2pm (donors pre-sale from 10am) at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/

New York, NY – Carnegie Hall – November 1, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 20, 11am at https://www.carnegiehall.org

Asia and Oceania

Singapore, Singapore – Esplanade Concert Hall – June 27-28, 2025, Buy tickets from Nov. 14, 10am at https://www.sistic.com.sg/

Sydney, Australia – Sydney Opera House – August 11-12, 2025. Buy tickets from Nov. 22, 10am at https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/

Europe

Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom – September 12, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.reservix.de/

Düsseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle – September 13, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.reservix.de/

Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle – September 14, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.reservix.de/

Munich, Germany – Isarphilharmonie – September 16, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.reservix.de/

Paris, France – Palais des Congrès – September 19-21, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at http://palaisdescongresdeparis.com and from Nov. 16 at 10am from all other retailers (Fnac, Carrefour, Auchan, Ticketmaster…)

London, United Kingdom – OVO Arena Wembley – September 28, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.ovoarena.co.uk/ and https://www.axs.com/uk (OVO Members pre-sale from Nov.12, and Wembley Arena members pre-sale from Nov.13).

Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena – September 30, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.ticketlive.be/

Lyon, France – Amphithéâtre 3000 – October 2, 2025 – Buy tickets from Nov. 14 at 10am at https://www.fnacspectacles.com/

More shows will be announced soon.