Green Lantern Joins Batman and Wonder Woman with a Statue in Burbank, CA

“In Brightest Day, In Blackest Night, No Evil Shall Escape My Sight…” Today, DC, Visit Burbank, and Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled the Green Lantern bronze statue at the Burbank Empire Center in California. The John Stewart statue stands at over seven-and-a-half-foot tall, weighs almost 600 pounds and was crafted by Burbank’s American Fine Arts Foundry and Fabrication. In attendance were Burbank Vice Mayor Nikki Perez; DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee; DC writers Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton and Tim Sheridan, and more.

“We’re super proud of this,” Lee tells Nerd Reactor during the unveiling. “[The] art was designed by Jamal Campbell, McFarlane Toys did the digital sculpt of this, and I think it’s the most powerful one so far. And it’s just so amazing that we’re able to add more and more of the DC pantheon to the beautiful city of Burbank. Our heroes are protecting the city, but it’s also the home of DC Comics.”

Stewart is an important member of DC’s Green Lantern Corps, and the statue can be seen at Hangar 28 in Burbank, CA, right behind the BevMo! building. This marks the third DC superhero statue in Burbank after Batman in downtown Burbank and Wonder Woman at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour entrance.

“John Stewart represents an important milestone in DC history as our first modern Black costumed superhero, debuting in Green Lantern #87, published in October of 1971,” said Lee during the ceremony. “For writer Dennis O’Neil and artist Neal Adams to create a character like John Stewart was nothing short of visionary, as it broke a lot of the usual conventions when it came to superheroes, including his being one of the few to not wear a mask in his role as a Green Lantern to hide who he is. He’s John Stewart, period.”

An exclusive comic, Green Lantern John Stewart, Global Guardian, was commissioned by Visit Burbank, and it will be available while supplies last. It is written by John Ridley and Charlotte Fullerton McDuffie with art by Amancay Nahuelpan, CHRISCROSS, and Jordi Tarragona and cover art by Jamal Campbell.

“His adventures in comic books and animation with Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and Green Lantern: Beware My Power have become an enduring part of DC’s storytelling legacy,” Lee continued. “And with the character’s upcoming live-action debut on DC Studios’ Lanterns TV series, John Stewart’s future couldn’t be brighter.”

The Green Lantern statue can be viewed 24/7 at Empire Center’s Hangar 28 at 1775 N Victory Place, Burbank, CA.

Featured image: Green Lantern Statue Unveiling with Joel Adams, Morgan Hampton, Jim Lee, Jeremy Adams. Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor