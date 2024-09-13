Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack List Revealed, Includes Stray Kids and Twenty One Pilots

When the first season of Arcane debuted on Netflix, it was met with praise from critics and audiences. The animated series based on the League of Legends video game elevated the characters of Vi and Jinx and also gave us one of the most compelling villains of all time, Silko. Another standout was the original songs such as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy,” Bea Miller’s “Playground,” and Sting’s “What Could Have Been.” This week, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group unveiled the artist lineup for the Arcane Season 2 Original Soundtrack.

There are over 20 singles on the soundtrack with artists including Twenty One Pilots, Stray Kids and more. You can Pre-Save HERE. Each track is an original composition made just for the animated series set in the world of League of Legends.

The first single, “Paint the Town Blue” by Ashnikko, was released on September 5 to coincide with the release of the Arcane season two trailer.

ARCANE LEAGUE OF LEGENDS: SEASON 2 (SOUNDTRACK FROM THE ANIMATED SERIES)**

“I Can’t Hear It Now” – Freya Ridings “Sucker” – Marcus King “Renegade (We Never Run)” – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco “Hellfire” – Fever 333 “To Ashes And Blood” – Woodkid “Paint The Town Blue” – Ashnikko “Remember Me (Intro)” – d4vd “Remember Me” – d4vd “Cocktail Molotov” – ZAND “What Have They Done To Us” – Mako, Grey “Rebel Heart” – Djerv “The Beast – Misha Mansoor “Spin The Wheel” – Mick Wingert “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” – Stromae, Pomme “Fantastic” – King Princess “The Line” – Twenty One Pilots “Blood Sweat & Tears” – Sheryl Lee Ralph “Come Play” – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello “Wasteland” – Royal & the Serpent “Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

** Additional artists & tracks to be announced

“Arcane’s groundbreaking approach to music inspired an incredibly diverse group of artists from many genres, languages, and cultures who wanted to be part of this new season. We also wanted to represent the global reach of League of Legends by working with artists from all around the world,” said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games. “Each song was a unique collaboration between the artists, our showrunners, and Riot’s composers. Music is the heartbeat of the League community and we can’t wait for our fans to experience this epic album to deepen their connection to these powerful stories.”

“I found myself inspired by season one and how the idea of family and who can make up your family sits within the central theme, and how music contributed to bringing that to life within the world of Arcane,” said Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots.

“We’re very passionate about Arcane and League of Legends,” said Stray Kids. “Our single ‘Come Play’ has a dynamic taste to it, bringing all sorts of voices and languages together. We enjoy playing League, and we’re excited for fans to hear this song and see the second season of Arcane!”

About Arcane Season 2

The second season of Arcane debuts on Netflix in November 2024. The animated series, one of Netflix’s most successful animated series ever, is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Executive producers include Linke, Marc Merrill, and Brandon Beck. Fortiche Production directed and produced the Arcane animation, under the direction of the founders Pascal Charrue and Arnaud Delord.