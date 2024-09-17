Crunchyroll Reveals Newly Acquired Anime Including Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II and Fate/strange Fake

Yesterday during Aniplex Online Fest 2024, Crunchyroll revealed plenty of new anime projects it has acquired and will stream in the future including new series in the Sword Art Online and Fate/strange franchises. These include:

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

Fate/strange Fake

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR Animation with ENHYPEN

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

New updates were also revealed for the following titles:

Solo Leveling Season 2

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

To Be Hero X

Demon Lord 2099

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

Check out the info for the new Crunchyroll acquisitions below:

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Premiere Date: October 4, 2024

Season 1 Synopsis: In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the “Pink Devil.” Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle.

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

Fate/strange Fake

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Premiere Date: Coming Soon

News: Fate/strange Fake will have its world premiere in Los Angeles this November as part of the Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase!

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Studio: CloverWorks

Premiere Date: January 2025

Manga Synopsis (via Yen Press): The new dungeon, Chalk Tower, is riddled with unpredictable situations! Boss-class foes wandering the halls might not slow down Alina, but the annihilation of Rufus’s party at the hands of an unknown enemy stops her and her temporary comrades in their tracks…! Silver Sword reluctantly opts for a withdrawal—that means escape from adventuring duty for Alina and a return at last to her beloved job as a receptionist! But for some reason, a sense of unease lingers. Meanwhile, Rufus joins Silver Sword as the vanguard, and the party attempts to clear Chalk Tower once more. But do they have any chance against a humanoid monsterwith a Dia Skill?!

Main Cast Announced:

Aoi Koga as Lululee Ashford

as Lululee Ashford Rikuya Yasuda as Lowe Losblender

Yu Serizawa as Laila

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-

Studio: CloverWorks

Premiere Date: January 2025

Season 1 Synopsis: “I’m going to be an idol…?” Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing. His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer “KIKUNOYU”. One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency “sMiLea Production” after they hear his singing voice. The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo “Anela” after they suddenly retired. Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. The three online singers are inspired by the idols “LEGIT” and “JAXX/JAXX”, also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind…!

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Studio: Project No.9

Premiere Date: January 2025

Main Cast Announced:

Ayane Sakura as Takao Ameku

as Takao Ameku Kensho Ono as Yu Takanashi

as Yu Takanashi Manaka Iwami as Mai Konoike

as Mai Konoike Nana Mizuki as Mazuru Ameku

as Mazuru Ameku Fumihiko Tachiki as Owashi Ameku

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR Original By DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR WITH ENHYPEN

Studio: To Be Announced

Premiere Date: Coming Soon

Synopsis: Based on an original story about ENHYPEN, the webtoon “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” is getting an anime. ENHYPEN is a seven-member boy band formed through the 2020 audition show I-Land. In November 2020, they debuted with the release of their first mini-album “BORDER: DAY ONE.” In July 2023, their world tour “Fate” took them to 21 performances in 13 cities in South Korea, Japan, the United States, and other countries, where they performed for a total of over 327,000 people. In July 2024, their second studio album “ROMANCE UNTOLD” became their first double-million seller as they continue to be active globally. “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar” is a massive hit webtoon with over 190,000,000 views about seven boys based on the members of ENHYPEN attending the prestigious Decelis Academy who experience a fateful encounter with a female transfer student.

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

May I Ask for One Final Thing?

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Premiere Date: Coming in 2025

Manga Synopsis (via Alpha Manga): In the middle of a ball, Scarlet’s fiancé, Kyle, suddenly calls off their engagement. She’s falsely accused of being a bully and people unfairly call her a “Villainess.” The aristocrats and noble families all denounce her. For years, she had to put up with his abuse and idiocy, but she can’t take anymore of it! At her wit’s end, she asks for one last favor; to give him a good fist in the face. So begins Scarlet’s story of revenge against Kyle and his cronies! A fantasy about an elegant yet rebellious fighter, who doesn’t let anyone take advantage of her!!

Crunchyroll Availability: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

Check out the new updates on previously acquired titles:

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

Studio: Studio VOLN

Premiere Date: October 5, 2024

Synopsis: Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain “plan.”

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Premiere Date Revealed: January 2025

Season 1 Synopsis: They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.

To Be Hero X

Studio: BeDream

Premiere Date Revealed: 2025

Synopsis: Everyone around Futaba expects her to grow up and become an adult, and she’s lost the ability to keep herself mentally balanced. At the bottom of her heart, her childish self is still there, and still strong. One day she wanders into another dimension, a world where the light has been lost, and darkness rules. The people there exist as babies wearing only their underpants. The clothes they wear can be summoned as powerful fighters called SpiCloths. In this world, a battle was being fought between light and darkness…

Japanese Voice Cast Announced:

Natsuki Hanae as Nice

Nobunaga Shimazaki as E-Soul

Koichi Yamadera as Ahu

Inori MInase as Lucky Cyan

Ayane Sakura as Loli

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Little Johnny

Yuichi Nakamura as Ghostblade

as Ghostblade Koki Uchiyama as Dragon Boy

Kana Hanazawa as Queen

Mamoru Miyano as X

Demon Lord 2099

Studio: J.C.STAFF

Premiere Date: October 12, 2024

Synopsis: Five centuries ago, Demon Lord Veltol reigned over an immortal nation. Now, the time has come for him to awaken once again. The year is 2099, and civilization has reached peak evolution, leading to a high-tech landscape with towering skyscrapers—nothing like he’s conquered before. Veltol may be a relic of the past, but make no mistake, this new world will be his for the taking!

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

Studio: LIDENFILMS

Premiere Date: October 3, 2024

Synopsis: During the upheaval of the Bakumatsu Era, there was an Imperialist warrior feared as the “Hitokiri Battosai.” However, upon the arrival of the new era the Battosai disappeared from the public eye, leaving behind just his legend of the strongest Revolutionary warrior.