Ado Announces 2025 ‘Hibana’ World Tour in Collaboration with Crunchyroll

Mark Pacis

Culture
Ado Announces 2025 "Hibana" World Tour in Collaboration with Crunchyroll

Global music phenomenon Ado is ready to embark on a new world tour in 2025! After the success of her earlier Wish tour, the Japanese superstar, in collaboration with Crunchyroll, will retake the stage for her latest world tour, Hibana, starting in April 2025.

Fans of Ado can secure early access to tickets during a special Crunchyroll presale starting Tuesday, November 19, 2024. By using the code “CrunchyrollxAdo” on the tour’s official website, Crunchyroll subscribers can grab their tickets before general sales open on November 22, 2024. For more information and updates, visit the official tour website.

To those unfamiliar with Ado, she’s a rising star in the Japanese music scene. She is known for her powerful voice and unique fusion of rock, pop, and anime-inspired elements. She first gained massive recognition with her breakout single “Usseewa” in 2020, which quickly became a viral sensation, particularly among younger audiences. Since then, Ado has released a string of hit songs and made waves in the anime community with her contributions to film soundtracks, including her prominent role as the singing voice of Uta in One Piece Film: Red. Her distinct vocal style and energetic performances have earned her a dedicated fanbase in Japan and internationally, making her one of the most exciting new artists in the global J-pop landscape.

In a press release, Ado said, “If my first world tour embodied my ‘Wish,’ then my second will ignite the spark I want to light in the world.” She continues, “I named this tour ‘Hibana,’ meaning ‘spark’ in Japanese, to carry my heritage with me on this journey. I aim to show my growth since the ‘Wish’ tour and deliver my best performances yet.”

Ado World Tour Dates and Cities

DateCityLocation/Venue
April 26, 2025SaitamaSaitama Super Arena
April 27, 2025SaitamaSaitama Super Arena
May 4, 2025BangkokIMPACT Exhibition 5-6
May 8, 2025ManilaMall of Asia Arena
May 11, 2025TaipeiLinkou Arena
May 15, 2025SeoulKINTEX Hall 9
May 18, 2025Hong KongAsiaWorld-Arena
May 21, 2025SingaporeSingapore Indoor Stadium
May 25, 2025SydneyQudos Bank Arena
May 27, 2025MelbourneRod Laver Arena
June 10, 2025AntwerpSportpaleis
June 14, 2025CopenhagenRoyal Arena
June 17, 2025BerlinUber Arena
June 19, 2025LondonThe O2
June 21, 2025AmsterdamZiggo Dome
June 25, 2025ParisAccor Arena
June 29, 2025BarcelonaPalau St. Jordi
July 2, 2025MilanUnipol Forum
July 10, 2025Seattle, WATacoma Dome
July 13, 2025San Jose, CASAP Center
July 16, 2025Los Angeles, CACrypto.com Arena
July 19, 2025Phoenix, AZFootprint Center
July 22, 2025Fort Worth, TXDickies Arena
July 24, 2025Duluth, GAGas South Arena
July 26, 2025Orlando, FLKia Center
July 29, 2025Baltimore, MDCFG Bank Arena
July 31, 2025Chicago, ILUnited Center
August 3, 2025Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
August 5, 2025Newark, NJPrudential Center
August 8, 2025Mexico CityArena Ciudad de Mexico
August 13, 2025São PauloEspaco Unimed
August 15, 2025Bueno AiresMovistar Arena
August 18, 2025SantiagoMovistar Arena
August 24, 2025Hawaii, HIBlaisdell Arena

© 2024 NERD REACTOR. All Rights Reserved.

PRIVACY POLICY terms of service