Ado Announces 2025 ‘Hibana’ World Tour in Collaboration with Crunchyroll

Global music phenomenon Ado is ready to embark on a new world tour in 2025! After the success of her earlier Wish tour, the Japanese superstar, in collaboration with Crunchyroll, will retake the stage for her latest world tour, Hibana, starting in April 2025.

Fans of Ado can secure early access to tickets during a special Crunchyroll presale starting Tuesday, November 19, 2024. By using the code “CrunchyrollxAdo” on the tour’s official website, Crunchyroll subscribers can grab their tickets before general sales open on November 22, 2024. For more information and updates, visit the official tour website.

To those unfamiliar with Ado, she’s a rising star in the Japanese music scene. She is known for her powerful voice and unique fusion of rock, pop, and anime-inspired elements. She first gained massive recognition with her breakout single “Usseewa” in 2020, which quickly became a viral sensation, particularly among younger audiences. Since then, Ado has released a string of hit songs and made waves in the anime community with her contributions to film soundtracks, including her prominent role as the singing voice of Uta in One Piece Film: Red. Her distinct vocal style and energetic performances have earned her a dedicated fanbase in Japan and internationally, making her one of the most exciting new artists in the global J-pop landscape.

In a press release, Ado said, “If my first world tour embodied my ‘Wish,’ then my second will ignite the spark I want to light in the world.” She continues, “I named this tour ‘Hibana,’ meaning ‘spark’ in Japanese, to carry my heritage with me on this journey. I aim to show my growth since the ‘Wish’ tour and deliver my best performances yet.”

Ado World Tour Dates and Cities