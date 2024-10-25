Ado Announces 2025 ‘Hibana’ World Tour in Collaboration with Crunchyroll

Global music phenomenon Ado is ready to embark on a new world tour in 2025! After the success of her earlier Wish tour, the Japanese superstar, in collaboration with Crunchyroll, will retake the stage for her latest world tour, Hibana, starting in April 2025.
Fans of Ado can secure early access to tickets during a special Crunchyroll presale starting Tuesday, November 19, 2024. By using the code “CrunchyrollxAdo” on the tour’s official website, Crunchyroll subscribers can grab their tickets before general sales open on November 22, 2024. For more information and updates, visit the official tour website.
To those unfamiliar with Ado, she’s a rising star in the Japanese music scene. She is known for her powerful voice and unique fusion of rock, pop, and anime-inspired elements. She first gained massive recognition with her breakout single “Usseewa” in 2020, which quickly became a viral sensation, particularly among younger audiences. Since then, Ado has released a string of hit songs and made waves in the anime community with her contributions to film soundtracks, including her prominent role as the singing voice of Uta in One Piece Film: Red. Her distinct vocal style and energetic performances have earned her a dedicated fanbase in Japan and internationally, making her one of the most exciting new artists in the global J-pop landscape.
In a press release, Ado said, “If my first world tour embodied my ‘Wish,’ then my second will ignite the spark I want to light in the world.” She continues, “I named this tour ‘Hibana,’ meaning ‘spark’ in Japanese, to carry my heritage with me on this journey. I aim to show my growth since the ‘Wish’ tour and deliver my best performances yet.”
Ado World Tour Dates and Cities
|Date
|City
|Location/Venue
|April 26, 2025
|Saitama
|Saitama Super Arena
|April 27, 2025
|Saitama
|Saitama Super Arena
|May 4, 2025
|Bangkok
|IMPACT Exhibition 5-6
|May 8, 2025
|Manila
|Mall of Asia Arena
|May 11, 2025
|Taipei
|Linkou Arena
|May 15, 2025
|Seoul
|KINTEX Hall 9
|May 18, 2025
|Hong Kong
|AsiaWorld-Arena
|May 21, 2025
|Singapore
|Singapore Indoor Stadium
|May 25, 2025
|Sydney
|Qudos Bank Arena
|May 27, 2025
|Melbourne
|Rod Laver Arena
|June 10, 2025
|Antwerp
|Sportpaleis
|June 14, 2025
|Copenhagen
|Royal Arena
|June 17, 2025
|Berlin
|Uber Arena
|June 19, 2025
|London
|The O2
|June 21, 2025
|Amsterdam
|Ziggo Dome
|June 25, 2025
|Paris
|Accor Arena
|June 29, 2025
|Barcelona
|Palau St. Jordi
|July 2, 2025
|Milan
|Unipol Forum
|July 10, 2025
|Seattle, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|July 13, 2025
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|July 16, 2025
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|July 19, 2025
|Phoenix, AZ
|Footprint Center
|July 22, 2025
|Fort Worth, TX
|Dickies Arena
|July 24, 2025
|Duluth, GA
|Gas South Arena
|July 26, 2025
|Orlando, FL
|Kia Center
|July 29, 2025
|Baltimore, MD
|CFG Bank Arena
|July 31, 2025
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|August 3, 2025
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|August 5, 2025
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|August 8, 2025
|Mexico City
|Arena Ciudad de Mexico
|August 13, 2025
|São Paulo
|Espaco Unimed
|August 15, 2025
|Bueno Aires
|Movistar Arena
|August 18, 2025
|Santiago
|Movistar Arena
|August 24, 2025
|Hawaii, HI
|Blaisdell Arena