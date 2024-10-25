Deadpool & Wolverine – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed Deadpool & Wolverine in July, I said the film “is pure fun and heart, featuring outstanding performances by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.” My views on the movie remain relatively the same upon watching it repeatedly. The X-Men franchise has long been a cornerstone of superhero cinema, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool standing out as iconic characters. Deadpool & Wolverine marks their highly anticipated entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it delivers beyond expectations.

Ryan Reynolds once again shines as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, offering his signature blend of quick wit, fourth-wall-breaking humor, and relentless pop culture references. Every quip lands perfectly, creating a nonstop comedic experience that leaves audiences in stitches. On the other hand, Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine is more reluctant and grizzled than ever, embodying the character comic fans have awaited for years. His performance is familiar and refreshingly nuanced, adding depth to the story. Emma Corrin’s portrayal of the villain, Cassandra Nova, is another standout. Her chilling intensity raises the stakes, creating a compelling antagonist that enhances the narrative.

What makes Deadpool & Wolverine brilliant is its ability to balance humor with deeper themes of redemption and identity. While Deadpool’s antics keep the laughs coming, the movie’s emotional core, revolving around the evolving relationship between Wolverine and Deadpool, adds a layer of complexity. Their chemistry, filled with sharp banter, thrilling action scenes, and emotionally resonant moments, shows how much these characters need each other, even if they won’t admit it. The movie also pays tribute to the Fox era of X-Men, packing in plenty of fan service without overshadowing the plot.

From action to humor to heartfelt moments, Deadpool & Wolverine is a true crowd-pleaser that will thoroughly satisfy fans of both characters. It’s a summer blockbuster filled with fun, heart, and unforgettable performances from its lead stars.

Movie Review: 5/5 atoms

Video

Deadpool & Wolverine is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The brightness is well-balanced, with sunlight and other light sources shining brightly without overwhelming the darker scenes. This balance complements the deep, inky black levels that maintain exceptional detail even in the shadows, allowing you to see fine textures like hair and fabric. The richly saturated colors offer a natural vibrancy that enhances the viewing experience without feeling exaggerated. In terms of clarity, the level of detail is superb, with textures on Deadpool and Wolverine’s suits standing out.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Deadpool & Wolverine is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. While the sound placement across the soundstage effectively matches the on-screen action, it doesn’t offer much playful movement or sweeping audio effects. Not to mention, overhead effects are used sparingly, primarily during key scenes like Alioth’s attack on Cassandra’s Ant-Man base or specific musical sequences. The atmospheric sounds, such as the voices inside Wolverine’s head while Cassandra probes him, are also distinct and immersive. Even the soundtrack and Rob Simonsen’s score sound layered across the soundstage, particularly the choir rendition of “Like a Prayer,” sound epic. Dialogue remains consistently clear, even during intense action scenes or when the score swells, ensuring every line is audible without being drowned out by the surrounding chaos.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Deadpool & Wolverine has the following bonus feature on the Ultra HD disc:

Audio Commentary by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds

However, you can find the rest of the bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes

Wolverine

Deadpool’s Fun Sack 3 Dr. Deadpool Product Review Wade is Back

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes Elevator Ride Do Nothing Daddy’s In Love



Features Assessment

The audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds is a must-listen. Their joyful discussion covers a wide array of topics ranging from the cast to jokes and action sequences. It’s definitely a fun and informative track that every fan should listen to.

“Finding Madonna: Making the Oner” is a 7-minute featurette that dives into the production of the film’s climactic side-scrolling action scene. In it, they discuss how they integrated the actors, stunt teams, and Madonna’s iconic song. “Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan” offers a 10-minute look at the film’s production design, with Chan detailing the creation of the film’s various locations and interiors.

“Loose Ends” brings back major hero cameos, with the actors reflecting on their return to the film. At the same time, “Wolverine” features Hugh Jackman, who discusses his return to the character and how they reimagined Wolverine for this film.

“Deadpool’s Fun Sack 3” is a brief but amusing 4-minute PSA for testicular cancer led by Ryan Reynolds. Next, there’s the must-watch 5-minute gag reel, which is full of missed cues, flubbed lines, and plenty of laughter from the set. There are also a bunch of deleted scenes, though the brief runtime hints that more could be left unseen.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Deadpool & Wolverine is a highly entertaining addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It blends humor, heart, and action with standout performances from Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Also, the video transfer and Atmos mix are equally stellar, and the bonus features provide fans with fun and insightful behind-the-scenes content, from commentary to featurettes and gag reels.

Overall Review: /5 atoms

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available in stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Buena Vista Home Entertainment for review purposes.