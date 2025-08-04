Holy Night: Demon Hunters (Fantasia International Film Festival 2025 Review)

Action stars taking on the Devil isn’t a new idea — Arnold Schwarzenegger wrestled with Satan in End of Days, and Keanu Reeves squared off with Lucifer in Constantine. But what happens when you drop a literal human tank into a legit horror movie? In Holy Night: Demon Hunters, South Korean superstar Don Lee trades gangsters for ghouls in a genre mashup that mixes exorcisms, jump scares, and a few well-placed punches to the face of evil itself.

Directed by Lim Dae-hee, Holy Night leans heavily into horror influences like The Exorcist and Paranormal Activity, delivering spine-tingling scares and demonic possessions with surprising intensity. But unlike most films in this subgenre, this one doesn’t rely solely on prayer and holy water. Sometimes, a good right hook does the trick. That’s where Don Lee comes in.

Lee plays Bow, a gruff, no-nonsense enforcer in a secret demon-hunting squad called Holy Night. While he’s not the one chanting in Latin or tossing crucifixes, he’s very much the muscle of the group. Built like a superhero and twice as intimidating, Bow’s method of confronting the paranormal is blunt force. And it works. Lee’s dry wit and effortless screen presence help balance out the horror with just enough humor to keep the film from collapsing under its own darkness.

But make no mistake: Holy Night is a real horror movie. Lim doesn’t shy away from unsettling imagery or eerie atmosphere. Possessions are grotesque and unnerving. Notably, when it comes to Eun-seo, the teenage girl at the center of the film’s main exorcism subplot. Her scenes are among the film’s most harrowing, channeling the same dread found in Western classics. It’s intense, creepy, and — at times — downright scary.

Packed with jump scares and lore, Holy Night: Demon Hunters brings a South Korean horror flair to the exorcism genre—plus Don Lee punches demons in the face.

Meanwhile, it’s Seohyun’s Sharon who does the spiritual heavy lifting. As the team’s exorcist, Sharon brings both elegance and steely resolve to the chaos. She remains composed but clearly carries a burden, and the film directly hints at her more profound connection to the underworld. The dynamic between the team is a fun one — he punches, she prays, and Lee Da-wit’s Gimgun records it all — and their teamwork keeps things grounded, even as the story stretches into increasingly wild directions.

Which brings us to the film’s biggest issue: Holy Night tries to do a lot in just 90 minutes. Beyond the immediate possession case, the movie teases an ongoing mythology involving Bow’s mysterious ties to Lucifer and Sharon’s own possible connection to Hell. There’s also another character, Joseph, whose presence hints at even more layers to this already complex lore. It’s all intriguing, but the result is an uneven juggling act between world-building and resolution. Some story threads are left dangling, while others feel rushed.

Still, there’s something undeniably refreshing about seeing a horror film with this much energy and personality. The Holy Night team is essentially a Korean answer to The Conjuring’s Warrens but with a distinctly different cultural lens. In a country that’s 31% Christian, the film explores spiritual warfare with a unique blend of Eastern and Western sensibilities — bringing in folklore, religious fear, and good old-fashioned action.

Overall, Holy Night: Demon Hunters may be overstuffed, but it’s never dull. With solid performances, intense horror set-pieces, and Don Lee doing what Don Lee does best. Come for the exorcism, stay for the beatdown.

Rating: 3/5 atoms