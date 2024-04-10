X-Men ’97 Creator Beau DeMayo Compares Second Half of Season to Mass Tragedies

X-Men ’97 has been filled with nostalgia and an engaging storyline, and a lot of ground is being covered for our favorite mutant heroes. So far we have Magneto joining the X-Men as a leader, Storm no longer having her powers, Cyclops losing his son to the future, and many more. There were many elements of the show that brought familiarity to fans, and it has been doing a wonderful job of getting them excited about the continuation of the story. If you thought the X-Men were dealing with a lot now, episode 5 has really gotten fans shocked.

Spoilers ahead for X-Men ’97 Episode 5 “Remember it.”

This week’s episode has turned things up a notch, and the last few minutes were pure chaos with death and mayhem on the island of Genosha, the haven for mutants. In the last moment, Gambit is injured by a dangerous and unique Sentinel with three heads, and in the end, he sacrifices his life and uses his powers to blow up the giant robot.

Fans have been going nuts over the new episode, and here are a few reactions.

Just finished episode 5 of X-Men ‘97. One of the most devastating 30 minutes of TV I’ve ever seen. #XMen97 pic.twitter.com/VpNsac8Fxw — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh… (@popphits) April 10, 2024

Beau DeMayo, the creator of X-Men ’97, gives fans an update on what to expect for the rest of the season.

“My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort,” DeMayo said in a Tweet. “Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe.”

My plan was the first half of the season is the OG audiences pre-9/11 days, rife with nostalgia and comfort. Then 9/11 — like Tulsa and other mass tragedies — turned the world upside down and reminded us the whole world unsafe… — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) April 10, 2024

About X-Men ’97

Synopsis: Storm and Wolverine try to continue the X-Men. Magneto comes in and wants to step up for Charles Xavier. Sinister comes in to try to end the X-Men once and for all.

The revival series is created by Beau DeMayo and is based on the X-Men created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The voice talents are Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Ray Chase as Cyclops, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Call Dodd as Wolverine, George Buza as Beast, J.P. Karliak as Morph, Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler, A.J. LoCascio as Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, and Gui Agustini as Roberto Da Costa.

X-Men ’97 premiered the first two episodes on Disney+ on March 20th, with the eight remaining episodes released weekly.