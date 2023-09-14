Wednesday Addams Gets New Funko and Loungefly Merch

Wednesday is a popular Netflix series from co-director and co-executive producer Tim Burton, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character. Today, Funko has announced new merchandise from the series including new Funko Pop! figures and Loungefly backpack and accessories.

The Pop! figures include two different versions of Wednesday Addams. The first figure has her standing, looking none too pleased about her surroundings and her Nevermore Academy uniform. The second features her playing the cello. These two figures show off her favorite color combination, black and white.

Her roommate and best friend Enid also gets the Funko! Pop treatment. Her colorful aesthetic is a great contrast to Wednesday’s greyscale colors.

Loungefly offers its own take on Wednesday Addams with the black and white backpack inspired by her Nevermore Academy uniform. Thing can be seen on the side, helping her out in any predicament she may encounter.

To check out the rest of the Wednesday collection from Funko and Loungefly, please visit https://funko.com/fandoms/movies-tv/classics/wednesday-the-addams-family/.