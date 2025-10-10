Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Trailer Introduces Formerly Paywalled Lasombra Clan

It has been two weeks since the Banu Haqim Clan reveal, and World of Darkness and The Chinese Room have now released a trailer for the Lasombra Clan. Both clans originally had been slated to only be playable in the premium edition of the game. However, after a lot of fan upheaval, Paradox Interactive changed the direction, deciding to include them in the base game.

Lasombra uses the shadows and the shadow realm to navigate the streets of Seattle. They bend the will of their prey using fear and dominance. Ultimately, the player crosses over to the other plane as they feed with the Shadow Cloak passive ability. This allows the vampire to find their next target with ease. Starting with Oblivion and Dominate as clan affinities, the player eventually learns other skills that utilize the shadows even more:

Arms of Ahriman : Trap the opponent in a straight line with your shadow.

: Trap the opponent in a straight line with your shadow. Shadow Step : Step into your shadow and emerge from the shadow of your target.

: Step into your shadow and emerge from the shadow of your target. Glimpse of Oblivion : Causes an individual to become afraid, fleeing from their allies.

: Causes an individual to become afraid, fleeing from their allies. Enter Oblivion: Enter a dimension where only you and those touched by your shadow exist.

Eventually, the player will be able to unlock the Sytgian Shroud clan perk. This perk stops any mortal from attacking you while you are feeding. Lasombra seems like the classic vampire clan. Using the darkness and entering the shadow dimension are very much in line with what I think about when it comes to vampires. Throw in the final perk and it is a clan I will be very excited to explore more.

The trailer also showcases the style for the Lasombra Clan. The costumes give off a very gothic roman vibe, with one of the costumes the player can unlock being a priest outfit that will present exclusive conversations and interactions to the wearer. Players should also look forward to great characters in such a traditional clan. And while the Lasombra seem like they belong, the trailer alludes to them once not being in the court’s favor. The world deal is thrown around a lot, including in regard to what seems like a plucky underdog character in the clan trainer.

After waiting two weeks for the next clan and only 11 more days until launch, I am interested to know when we will get the Toreador clan trailer. As the game gets closer, the excitement for this long-awaited sequel is ramping up.

Also, the big question on everyone’s mind is, will it live up to the hype? The game is already not what fans of the original Bloodlines were hoping for, but the gaming industry has evolved after 21 years. We now have all these first-world problems, and as gamers, let’s be thankful that we eat so well.

Make sure you check out Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 when it releases on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 21st, 2025. There are 3 editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium.