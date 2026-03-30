Trigun Stampede Cast on Vash’s Pacifism and Humanity Behind the Chaos in Stargaze

The lives are at stake for the people of No Man’s Land, and it’s up to Vash the Stampede, his friends, and enemies-turned-allies to put a stop to Knives, a powerful enemy from Vash’s past. The series is a love letter to the sci-fi and western genres, and it has captivated fans throughout the years.

Orange’s Trigun Stargaze, a sequel to Trigun Stampede, premiered on Saturday, March 28, at 7 am PT / 10 am ET. The English dubbed finale premieres Saturday, April 11, at 7 AM PT

Yasuhiro Nightow’s Message

Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow had a message for fans of the show:

“TRIGUN STARGAZE has been a grand challenge—to see just how brilliantly, how far, and how powerfully the new generation who embraced my manga would reflect its spirit—is now coming to a close.

From a new perspective, with surprising plot twists, and to depths yet seen before—being able to add a new face to the work known as Trigun has been a joy far beyond anything I could have hoped for.

To the creators, those who supported this, and everyone who walked alongside this journey, I offer my deepest and most heartfelt thanks.

Love & Peace.”

The English Voice Actors on Trigun Stampede and Stargaze

Johnny Yong Bosch, known for voicing Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach and Vash the Stampede in Trigun (1998), is back as Vash in Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze.

“Each of the characters has their own unique perspective on the world and how they come together,” Bosch said. “Vash and his stubbornness of not wanting to kill anyone, and he wants to protect everyone – he won’t stop until they believe in him. I love that about him.”

Sarah Roach (One Piece, Fruits Basket), who voiced the English version of Meryl Strife, is a newcomer in the Trigun anime series. Meryl has been a protégé in Trigun Stampede, and in Stargaze, she is now the mentor.

“It touches on how there are different aspects to humanity,” Roach said. “Humanity is capable of these horrible things, but also we’re seeing all these people come together and try to right those wrongs. I think it really showcases the scope of humanity.”

Milly Thompson is Meryl’s new partner, and she is voiced by Alexis Tipton (My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan).

“There are so many things that are true gray areas, and there’s room for discussion and seeing both sides,” Tipton replied to a question about the series’ theme of environmentalism. “The show really creates opportunities for dialogue on a lot of different concepts.”

Nicholas D. Wolfwood is a traveling priest who carries a giant, cross-shaped weapon. He is voiced by David Matranga (My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Street Fighter 6).

“There are so many different messages, and they’re huge: family, connection, community, vulnerability, and even just resources and sustainability,” Matranga said. “The impact of one on the other is a very relevant thing.”

Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze are reimagined adaptations of the manga by Yasuhiro Nightow.