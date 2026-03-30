Enuka Okuma on Explosive Paradise Season 2 Finale and Long-Awaited Reunion of Teri & Xavier

Unless you yourself have been living under a rock in Colorado, chances are you’ve caught some of the hype for Dan Fogelman’s political turned post-apocalyptic turned sci-fi thriller series Paradise, now in its second season on Hulu. Starring Fogelman’s longtime collaborator and This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown, the show takes us on a gripping journey as Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins (Brown) navigates life in an underground bunker following a world-ending event. Even as we reach the end of season two, I won’t reveal too much more here, but I will insist that anybody who hasn’t watched the show yet stops what they’re doing immediately and heads over to stream it.

Ahead of the season two finale “Exodus,” I spoke to Enuka Okuma, whose performance as Xavier’s wife, Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins, anchors the entire second season’s storyline with the most beautiful message of hope and resilience.

Spoilers ahead for Paradise season 2

Reflecting on the moment that Xavier and Teri finally reunite after three years, Okuma said, “It was very stressful, obviously. Just because it is a moment that is so important to the show, it’s been driving Xavier the whole season. And I just really wanted to get it right. But once we got there, it was really, really hot. And there were trains and lots of extras and explosions and stunt people. It was just such a massive situation that it kind of wasn’t hard to believe the fake circumstances. So I just thought, let’s surrender to this moment, which I did. And the biggest thing for me was I was really glad that Teri and Xavier got a second moment. That first time they see each other, it’s crazy, slow-mo, fake smoke, all the things. But to be able to have that moment in the tent when they actually connect, and they’re grieving the loss of time with each other, I thought that’s the moment that to me is actually more important.”

Following their reunion, a chilling scene plays out where Teri has to confront an unhinged Gary (Cameron Britton) to say goodbye and save Bean (Benjamin Mackey). Okuma remembered, “In my mind, I knew Teri wouldn’t go in there unless she knew she was going to be safe. But cynical Enuka was reading and going, oh, my God, this is it. What great storytelling if we get [Teri and Xavier] together and then all of a sudden she dies, and he had her in his grasp. But Dan is thankfully not as dark as that…I feel like Gary had the best intentions and he loves pretty fiercely and would do anything to keep those he loves dear. So I don’t think he would have ever hurt Bean or Teri, but he would hurt anybody who’s going to take them away from him…This is a man who saved her life, so she cares for him dearly and really does hope and believe that he’ll be okay. But she’s got to go be with her husband, and she’s taking that little boy with her.”

After the events of the season two finale unfold, it feels like we may be left with more questions than answers in typical Fogelman style. But one thing is for certain as we look to season three, family will be at the center of everything now that the Collins crew is all reunited. Okuma adds, “After three years of being apart, the most important thing is that they’re now together. Being able to actually reunite amongst those circumstances, I think, is going to inform how much hope that she and the whole family have that they can survive anything… Even if they don’t know what they’re up against, they know that they can survive. Family is what defines Teri, so I just hope we’re going to see that group work together and stay together.”

Tune into our full conversation in the video above. Paradise seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming in full on Hulu.