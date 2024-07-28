Comic-Con 2024: The Fantastic Four Journeys into Marvel’s Retro-Futuristic Universe

Marvel Studios is gearing up for the Marvel Studios debut of Marvel’s first family with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which begins filming this Tuesday. This highly anticipated film promises to be true to the comics and grounded in reality. The production team’s dedication to authenticity, such as researching physics and anatomy and influencing the look of the Four’s powers, ensures a film that feels as real as it does fantastically. This commitment to authenticity will make the audience feel reassured and confident in the film’s quality. Feige also revealed that the renowned Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino will be scoring the film.

Set in the 1960s, The Fantastic Four: First Steps captures the era’s essence with a retro-futuristic aesthetic. The story follows Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), a visionary scientist who is optimistic about the future and space exploration. The film also introduces the Future Foundation, where Reed plays a teaching role with his iconic white temples. The Fantasticar, a futuristic rocket, also makes an appearance as well.

The upcoming movie will feature the entire Fantastic Four family together on screen for the first time. Additionally, Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman), while Joseph Quinn will portray Johnny Storm (The Human Torch). Moreover, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to join the cast as Ben Grimm (Thing) alongside Pascal in this cosmic adventure. Furthermore, the story will focus on Earth facing the cosmic threat of Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four will also appear in the upcoming Avengers films, directed by the Russo Brothers. After their emotionally charged experience with Endgame, the Russo Brothers are excited to return and take audiences on another epic journey with Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday. These films, with their complex storytelling and world-colliding events, will make the audience feel excited and part of a larger cinematic universe, especially with Robert Downey Jr. portraying the enigmatic Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.