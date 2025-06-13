The Show of Many Things, an Interactive Theatre Show Created Out of Nothing, Heads to Hollywood Fringe

It’s that time of year again for artists and guests to come together for Hollywood Fringe, LA’s largest performing arts festival. The annual event celebrates freedom of expression for emerging, experimental, and underrepresented artists. Each June, artists bring unique shows to the Hollywood neighborhoods. One of the shows is The Show of Many Things, an improvised and interactive show from Fables and Rumors Productions, the team behind Valley of Light and Where Within.

Many of the performers from The Show of Many Things have worked at Last Call Theatre, a company that prides itself on interactive and immersive storytelling where the guests feel like they’re part of a live show. This year’s show is described as an improv experience that creates an interactive theatre show out of nothing. Imagine a cross between playing Dungeons & Dragons, video games, and LARPing. With those combined, you’ve got a recipe for a very entertaining show.

What’s the Genre?

So what’s the genre? Is it fantasy? Maybe sci-fi? Or what about horror? It can be anything since the genre is randomly chosen at the beginning of the show based on the audience’s choice. The characters and central plot are then improvised by the performers, making each show very unique.

The Show of Many Things is located at The Cat’s Crawl (Main Space, 660 N Heliotrope Dr.). There will be five shows in the month of June, including June 14 at 11:30 am, June 15 at 10 pm, June 21 at 7:30 pm, and June 22 at 8:30 pm.

For tickets, please visit https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12009. All tickets for the show are free online and the production there will be a donation request at the door of at least $12 that goes towards the Black LA Relief & Recovery Fund.

“What can theatre offer the world right now? To me, one of the greatest things we can do as theatre-makers is give people a space to just be free and spark the childlike wonder within all of us. The Show of Many Things is the ultimate playground to get lost in the joy of play, and experience a show that is uniquely yours.” says creative lead Jason Pollak. “Every aspect of the production, from the rehearsal process to the performances to the fact that it’s a fundraiser, is about building, celebrating, and restoring community through laughter and play.”

The Show of Many Things is created by Jason Pollak, stage managed by Murph Elyria, and co-produced by Adam Hassan and Michaela Skaribas. The cast includes Amelia Mackey, Arezu Tavakoli, James Bilinsky, Michelle Takla, Shelby Ryan Lee, & Jason Pollak, with Michaela Skaribas as swing.