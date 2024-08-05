The Tenants (Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 Review)

Yoon Eun-kyoung’s The Tenants is a film that firmly plants its roots in the soil of social horror, a genre where South Korean filmmakers have recently excelled. Yoon, inspired by Bong Joon-ho, brings a fresh voice to the table with a film that is both thought-provoking and deeply unsettling. In The Tenants, she masterfully combines elements of dark comedy with a stark portrayal of societal issues, echoing the themes seen in Bong’s Parasite.

In other words, The Tenants effectively uses the horror genre to comment on social issues, particularly class disparity. Yoon Eun-kyoung’s direction and strong performances make this film a notable entry in the canon of South Korean horror. While it may not reach the heights of works by Park Chan-wook or Bong Joon-ho, it certainly establishes Yoon as a filmmaker to watch. The Tenants strikes a chord that resonates well beyond its cinematic confines by focusing on the real-life horrors of modern existence.

Set in a monochromatic world, The Tenants strips away all color to reveal the bleakness of contemporary existence. It’s a stylistic choice that enhances the film’s narrative by making the audience feel the crushing weight of Shin Dong’s existence. The film’s setting, primarily within the confines of an apartment building, becomes a microcosm of a society divided by invisible yet palpable barriers.

The Tenants distinguishes itself by avoiding traditional horror tropes. Instead of relying on jump scares or eerie music, it roots its horror in the mundane and the real. The everyday struggles of living in a modern, economically stratified society become the true source of terror. This approach grounds the film in reality and makes its themes universally relatable.

The story revolves around Shin Dong, portrayed by Kim Dae-gun, who delivers a powerful performance as a man on the edge of sanity. His portrayal is both nuanced and compelling, capturing the desperation and hopelessness of his situation. Shin Dong’s apartment is a labyrinthine space that adds to the film’s sense of disorientation and entrapment, symbolizing the complexity and confusion of his life. The attic, isolated from the world below, represents the character’s detachment from reality and growing paranoia.

Yoon Eun-kyoung’s heavy-handed yet effective use of absurdism in both visual and narrative forms sets The Tenants apart. The film’s use of absurdism, such as the exaggerated and bizarre behaviors of the supporting characters, adds a layer of dark humor and enhances the film’s unsettling atmosphere.

Despite its strengths, the film does have its flaws. The tenants who move in with Shin Dong remain enigmatic, their backstories and motivations unexplored. This lack of development can be frustrating, as their presence is crucial to the plot. Furthermore, the complexities of the landlord-tenant relationship are not thoroughly explained, leading to some confusion.

Nevertheless, the supporting cast delivers outstanding performances, particularly Heo Dong-won and Park So-hyun as the eccentric couple. Heo’s portrayal of a sinister yet oddly charming character adds a layer of dark humor. At the same time, Park’s near-silent performance as his perpetually grinning wife is both eerie and amusing.

Overall, The Tenants is another compelling example of how horror can serve as a mirror reflecting and critiquing societal issues. Through its skillful blend of dark humor and incisive social commentary, the film encourages viewers to engage in thoughtful contemplation and discussion long after the closing credits.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Discover all the latest from the Fantasia International Film Festival 2024.