The Boys Spinoff, Gen V, Gets the Greenlight for Second Season

The Boys spinoff series, Gen V, is in its first season with the students of Godolkin University on a mission to find out the deadly mystery within the institution. It is currently the number one show on Prime Video, so it’s no surprise that the streaming service has announced that it has greenlit the second season.

The fifth episode aired last week with the sixth coming out this Friday. The eighth and final episode of the first season airs on Friday, November 3. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios will once again team up and revisit Godolkin University.

“Expanding the universe of The Boys with a series as bold as Gen V has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen, we knew Gen V would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped Gen V become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Gen V is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new Original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from Gen V to our customers.”

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V. These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show,” added showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke.

“We are so proud that our top-ranked freshman is getting a second season! Thank you to the amazing producers, cast, and crew, for bringing Gen V to life, and our Prime Video teammates, for the incredible support and partnership. We’re thrilled we can all continue on this insane journey together in Season Two!” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios.

About Gen V

Synopsis: Set in the diabolical world of The Boys, Gen V expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they’re put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Guest stars include Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, with Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from The Boys.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.