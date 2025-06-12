Temuera Morrison on Whether Boba Fett Will Return in The Mandalorian and Grogu | Interview

The Mandalorian has been a popular Star Wars series for Disney+ and Lucasfilm, spawning three seasons and bringing back popular characters including Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Bo-Katan. The two pivotal people in the production are Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and they are working together again on The Mandalorian and Grogu, a film that will see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Grogu. However, will fans get to see Temuera Morrison (Aquaman) reprise his role as Boba Fett in the film?

“I’d be more excited if I was in the movie,” Morrison tells Nerd Reactor about whether he’s excited about the upcoming film. “Oh, I shouldn’t have ruined it for you. No, no one called me. No one called me. I’m still sort of waiting for the phone call. But look, I’m just blessed that I had the opportunity there to come back. How many people in their career play Jango Fett, and then 20-30 years later get called to play the clone son, Boba Fett? So it’s been an amazing journey and I’ve been very, very grateful.”

The actor also gives an update on whether The Book of Boba Fett will have a second season.

“Really enjoyed The Book of Boba Fett, but they’ve had a lot of changes lately,” Morrison explained. “So I was hoping for a season two of Boba Fett, but there’s no phone call just yet. So, yeah, I know this movie’s coming out. So I’m very excited for the movie. That’s for sure.”

The New Zealand actor did catch up with Favreau and Filoni during Star Wars Celebration Japan in April.

“And I caught up with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni at the Japanese recent Celebration,” he said. “So it was really good to catch up with them. And I gave them a big hug and I just say, ‘Man, thank you for a wonderful experience.’ And they said, ‘Oh, just see what happens. We’ll just see what happens.’ But yes, I’m very excited for the movie. I think it’s going to be huge.”

Fans of Temuera Morrison can currently see him in Ka Khawhai Tonu – Struggle Without End, also known as In the Fire of War, where he portrays historical leader Rewi Maniapoto during the Seige of Ōrākau Pa in 1860s New Zealand. The film is directed by Mike Jonathan, who has helped Morrison over the years in the industry. Morrison will also be starring in the Chief of War series opposite Jason Momoa (Aquaman), which will be available on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025.

“This project, [In the Fire of War] is [Mike Jonathan’s] baby now,” the actor said. “So it was a rewarding thing. It was just quite different to go to our set. It’s all Maori. All the extras are all talking Maori for a start. And they’re all there for the right reason. They’re all there because they all want to tell the story of our ancestors. You get that feeling that they’re not there just to be paid as extras or to just run around in the bush or something like that. They’re there with passion and emotion.

“And it was very rarely you get that kind of feeling. All those senses going and working creatively together. And man, you know, we had some of the other boys, the technicians, and we’re making the film in our own language, too, which is breaking new barriers. And we’re telling great stories now, because we’ve got a number of our technicians that are really world class now. Mike’s been working behind the camera and doing this for a long, long time now. But now he’s directing. He’s got his other boys working all the technical side, so he can step back and take it all in. And that’s not easy to do with the limited resources.”

About In the Fire of War

The film is directed by Mike Jonathan (End of the Valley) and written by Tim Worrall (Head High).

Synopsis: In 1864, during the New Zealand Wars, Haki, a Māori-European teenager, fighting for the British colonial forces, is captured by the Māori resistance. During captivity, he starts a friendship with Kopu (Hinerangi Harawira-Nicholas), a young girl believed to be a medium for the Māori god of war. Together, they lead her people into a brutal battle with the British colonial forces, vastly outnumbered in a battle for liberty or death.

In The Fire of War is directed by Mike Jonathan (End of the Valley), in his directorial debut, and written by Tim Worrall and stars Temuera Morrison (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Mirama Smith (Love and Monsters) and Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water).

The film is currently in select theaters and is now available digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Google Play, DirecTV and more.