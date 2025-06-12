Experience Fast-Paced, John Wick-like Action in SPINE

Do you like John Woo movies? Are you a fan of films like The Matrix, John Wick, and The Raid? Then I have a video game for you. SPINE is a new action-shooter from Cyprus-based developer Nekki. With its high-octane “gun-fu” combat and cyberpunk aesthetic, SPINE is shaping up to be a must-play title for fans of games like the Batman: Arkham series and Sifu.

Courtesy of Nekki.

The game is set in a dystopian cyberpunk future where the vast majority of the world is controlled by AI. In a crime-ridden, corrupt world, you play as Redline, who has acquired an AI implant. As the title suggests, the implant runs along her spine, enhancing her hand-to-hand combat and gun skills while granting additional abilities. It forms a symbiotic relationship with protagonist, growing stronger as their bond deepens. The stronger her bond with the implant, the more powerful she becomes.

During Summer Game Fest, we got some hands-on time with SPINE. We were told in advance that this was an early build of the game, but what we played seemed very promising.

Courtesy of Nekki.

SPINE’s combat is built around a “freeflow Gun Fu combat system,” a term coined by Nekki to describe the seamless integration of firearms, martial arts, and acrobatic movement. At one point, I was surrounded by six enraged diner patrons armed with bats and guns, but Redline is no damsel in distress. Wielding dual pistols and her SPINE implant, she can engage multiple enemies at once, dodging bullets and parrying attacks with ease.

While Redline’s pistols are her primary weapons, they inflict limited damage. Executions allow her to permanently eliminate her targets. Perfectly timed parries, dodges, or block-breaking moves against enemy attacks create opportunities for gruesome finishing moves. Fans of John Wick and The Raid will recognize many brutal executions.

Courtesy of Nekki.

While SPINE is fun and fast-paced, it has a notable learning curve. It isn’t quite a souls-like, but mastering its mechanics and handling multiple enemies takes time. Players can see the influence of the Batman: Arkham series’ combat system, though SPINE feels more demanding, adding to its engaging challenge.



I died quickly to the first mini-boss I faced, but by the end of my playthrough, I could hold my own against the level’s main boss. However, when the boss entered its second stage, it defeated me. Still, I grew more skilled at the game over time and felt confident that, with a replay, I could now defeat the boss, knowing its attack patterns and vulnerabilities.



SPINE was one of the highlights of Summer Game Fest for me. When I walked past Nekki’s booth, I knew I had to check out this game. I look forward to seeing more about the game as we get closer to its release later this year.



SPINE will be available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox.