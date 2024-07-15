Teamfight Tactics: Magic n’ Mayhem Set Features New Mechanics and Characters

Teamfight Tactics is an eight-person free-for-all strategy game where players combine League of Legends champions and items in different formations to beat the other seven players in a match. Today, Riot Games announced the Teamfight Tactics: Magic n’ Mayhem set during the Tactician’s Crown Finals.

The new game update will be available on July 31, 2024, for PC and mobile, allowing players to explore Magitorium, a castle of curiosities. Other announcements include the Teamfight Tactics Macao Open LAN Event that will be held on December 13-15, 2024.

During the Teamfight Tactics Tactician’s Crown Finals on July 14, Riot Games previewed Magic n’ Mayhem’s mechanics, traits, Augments and champions including three new characters.

Norra the Yordle from Riot’s Legends of Runeterra will premiere on TFT as a duo with her best friend, Yuumi. Briar and Smolder, the new League of Legends champions, will also be making their debut. League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s Stargazer will be part of TFT as the Chrono skin line.

Charms is the new gameplay mechanic with single-use spells that are purchasable, and the new update includes over 100 Charms.

Milio the Faerie champion is back in Magic n’ Mayhem, first appearing in Teamfight Tactics’ previous set, 9.5 revival Horizonbound. Nomsy and Shyvana, the Dragon champions, return from the 7th set, Dragonlands. The upcoming set will feature 60 champions, 27 traits and over 200 Augments. More Tacticians include the new Little Legend Lumie, Lumie’s variants, and new Bun Bun Little Legends variants. Four new Chibi champions include Chibi Miss Fortune, Chibi Battle Bunny Miss Fortune, Chibi Galaxy Slayer Zed and Chibi Prestige Cafe Cuties Gwen. The premium Le Bunny Bonbon Bistro arena will debut in the new set.

TFT Macao Open

Riot Games is hosting Teamfight Tactics Macao Open (TMO), marking the second global LAN event that will be held on December 13-15, 2024. The open-bracket tournament will feature 512 spots as players worldwide compete for a piece of the $300k prize pool and the title of TFT Macao Open Champion. You can find out more info at teamfighttactics.leagueoflegends.com.